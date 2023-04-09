Among the protagonists of today’s episode, 9 April 2023, of Domenica In there was certainly Sandra Milo. The actress recently celebrated her 90th birthday. “I feel good and I don’t wonder how old I am. Those of my age are beautiful passages. I also feel more confident in myself. I have no anxiety and no sense of guilt, especially for the children ”, her words.

A little later Mara Venier asked her what was the happiest and most complicated period: “The happiest when a child is born. The most complicated when you have children. I’ve had three complicated pregnancies. My first daughter, Debora, was not recognized because she was an adulterer. My first partner threatened me not to let me see the baby again. I wrote to Sato to clarify the situation of children at the time. There was a reform on families and the children became legitimate”.

However, her love was Fellini: “He was wonderful: his contemporaries didn’t understand him. He wasn’t cynical, everyone fell in love with him.” From Sandrocchia to Sandrina, Sandra Milo’s nicknames given by Fellini are many: “I loved him so much. We were both married but Federico belonged to everyone. I was possessed by love towards him ”.

Sandra Milo then told of a violence suffered in 1981, in which she suffered serious injuries to her ears, without specifying the name of the author of the attack. Mara Venier then said: “We need to report Sandra, so there will be no more episodes of this kind. Does it seem normal to you that first there was an honor killing?”. However, Milo surprised the presenter: “It is useless to report, but these people must be educated”. Then you cited Cain as an example who was not punished by God. Venier at that point specified: “We are not before God, there is a law that can protect us”.