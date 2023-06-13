Sandra Milo in costume at 90: “Old age is not a shame”

Sandra Milo poses in a swimsuit at 90 but is criticized on social media: the actress thus replies to the controversies by inviting followers to “open their minds”.

In fact, the interpreter posed for a photo shoot created by Matteo Basilé for the magazine Flewid Book. The theme of the project, created in the month of Pride, is “Embrace yourself, the greatest revolution”.

“Revolution is something that evolves, that follows the needs of the times – wrote Sandra Milo on hers profile Instagram presenting the project – It comes when it is right for a big change to happen. Change is natural, it is part of life. Change cannot be stopped, it is already underway. Society has evolved, it has made itself ready to welcome him as a certain political class should. You shouldn’t be afraid of love”.

However, as mentioned, the photo shoot was criticized by some followers, to whom Sandra Milo replied through another post on social media: “I point out that the body positivity message we wanted to convey in the project was misunderstood. Some have raised a sterile controversy, reducing everything only to the theme of surrogate maturity, others have accused me of being a ninety-year-old egocentric, all redone and full of filters, which only the elderly should do (text quotation). You don’t become old but you are simply old and old age, if lived well, is a great season of life”.

“And yet the evocative power of the images leaves no room for misunderstandings! I would like to say that not only is old age not a condition to suffer passively or to hide as if it were a shame nor the antechamber of death but only a phase of life that each of us goes through with a more or less lively spirit” Sandra writes again Milo.

The actress then continues: “I am now addressing those who write to me that I should only retire and look after the grandchildren, leaving room for the new generations (of course, no one wants to take that away from them): I was only a means, a through, as a representative of the elderly, through which to claim the right to be recognized and accepted by the family, by society, by the other, by the institutions, by the legal system. You don’t necessarily have to be young, thin, white, heterosexual, without disabilities to feel part of a whole. We are, we count and this must be granted to us”.

“The world is not divided into categories, into watertight compartments in which to relegate those who are different, in the best sense of the term, from us. Open your mind!” concludes the actress.