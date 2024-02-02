Sandra Milo, in order to make money there are those who are using her image for commercial purposes. And his daughter Debora Ergas takes to social media ready to make complaints.

A few hours after her mother's funeral, her daughter Debora Ergas tweeted the concrete threat: “Whoever is using and/or will use the image of my mother #SandraMilo to promote commercial activities or products will be promptly reported. Thank you”.

On X the photo of Sandra Milo next to little Debora

And in a few hours the fans of the unforgettable Sandrocchia went wild on X and defended the memory of Sandra Milo. In her post Ergas is forced to break the silence as she did during her funeral to defend her mother from the “exploiters” and she does so with a photo synonymous with tenderness. And a black and white image with the beautiful Milo tenderly embracing little Debora. In Italy there is no peace even when dead.