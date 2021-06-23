After Fedez, others have also chosen to intervene and have their say following the Vatican’s request regarding the revision of the Zan law. Among these there is also the fantastic Sandra Milo; but let’s find out together what he said.

The news of the intervention of Vatican to formally ask to change the ddl Zan it has generated many reactions.

First of all, it is an unprecedented (publicly speaking) act in the history of the relationship between the two states, as specified by the Corriere.

Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States, is an English archbishop. As “foreign minister” of Pope francesco, has decided to send a “note verbale” to the Italian Government.

In diplomatic language, the aforementioned “verbal note” is a formal communication prepared in the third person and unsigned. What comes out of the note is the request from the Vatican to review the ddl Zan because, as the archbishop’s text states, there are:

Current contents of the legislative proposal under examination in the Senate that reduce the freedom guaranteed to the Catholic Church by article 2, paragraphs 1 and 3 of the agreement for the revision of the Concordat.

Many political and non-political figures who have decided to intervene after this news, which among other things has been around the world. Fedez among the first to intervene in defense of the ddl Zan and against the intervention of Vatican in the process of approving an Italian law.

Then, many others have had their say, including the actress Sandra Milo and the singer Arisa.

The words of Sandra Milo “against” the intervention of the Vatican

The words of Sandra Milo, which has chosen to have her say on the subject Vatican – ddl Zan, were the following:

“The temporal power that should be exercised only within the Papal state too often becomes universal power with the pretense of being applied also to bills of a state that, although with a Catholic majority, should always remain secular in approval of the standards “.

A clear and direct way to have your say; Sandra Milo he, with “few words”, said all there was to say. Then, after many who appreciated his speech, Sandra Milo has chosen to further enrich her opinion to share her thoughts with those who follow her:

“Thank you for the nice words. I must say, however, that I only said what any sensible person would think. And I, as a Catholic, sometimes struggle to feel the sense of belonging to a Church so far removed from the most elementary civil rights. And this strongly contrasts with the teachings left by Jesus ”.

