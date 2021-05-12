Sandra Mihanovich announced on social networks that she and her partner; Marita novaro, they caught coronavirus.

Today, Tuesday, on Twitter, Sandra said: “Good morning. I want to communicate that two days ago we started with symptoms of cough and fever and yesterday we went to swab.”

That said, he added: “The result came last night and is positive for Covid. Marita and I are fine. Isolated. And contained. We will keep you informed. Thank you very much.”

Given the massive amount of well-wishing comments her post received, Sandra returned to Twitter a few hours later to express her gratitude.

“Thanks for all the good wishes!”, The singer wrote next to the emoji of two hands joined in prayer.

Both Sandra Mihanovich and her partner Marita Novaro had received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 28 and the singer had celebrated it by posting a photo on Instagram.

On April 28, on Instagram, Sandra had said: “Last week the ad came to me and today I had my turn. # thanks # take care of us @maritanovaro and me. Both with first dose of #astrazeneca. We signed up on 2/02 ″.

That text was accompanied by the following photo:

Sandra Mihanovich celebrated having received the first dose of the Covid vaccine. Instagram photo.

But, as is known, vaccines do not prevent those who receive them from catching coronavirus and even less having been inoculated with a single dose. What vaccines do, as doctors have well explained throughout the pandemic, is to prevent death and the very serious complications of Covid.

Marian Novaro and Sandra Mihanovich are experiencing the Covid. Instagram photo.

Monica and Caesar

A few days before, on April 8 last, Sandra Mihanovich had also expressed on Twitter her enormous joy at the fact that her mother Mónica Cahen D’Anvers had been vaccinated and that her partner, César Mascetti, was going to receive the vaccine against the Covid the next day.

In that tweet, Sandra included a photo of Mónica Cahen D ‘Anvers and César Mascetti in the San Pedro countryside, where they currently live.

