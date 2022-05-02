Sandra Mathews has decided to join the list of celebrities who have ventured into the world of OnlyFans. Farid Odé’s ex-partner pointed out that, when analyzing the amount of money that some Peruvian models earn, she was encouraged to create an account on said platform.

Like her, other female figures from the show, such as Xoana González, Romina Gachoy and Fátima Segovia, chose to upload subscription content to the platform. Thus, thanks to the income they have, they have been able to start a life of luxury and comfort in many aspects.

What kind of content does it do?

The well-known “Charapita” said for the Magaly Medina program that she has high expectations with this new venture that she has started, and that she receives almost 4,000 dollars a month for its content. “I hope to win much more. My content is more homemade, I just use my phone, I record in my house, in my room and in my bathroom, ”she explained.

Likewise, he pointed out that he also charges for the consultations that some followers can make. “For each response, there is also a charge,” he explained.

How much does Xoana González charge for content?

Among all the artists who have joined the explicit content platform, one of the best paid is Xoana González, who initially charged $20 and only uploaded photos. However, now she has changed and also uploads exclusive videos with her husband Javier González.

During an interview, he revealed that the ‘tips’ that some subscribers leave him are usually quite generous. “With tips you can earn $9,000 a month,” she mentioned. This large income helped the foreigner to buy a $250,000 apartment, which she pays monthly.