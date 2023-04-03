Sandra Jiménez de Castro (Madrid, 30 years old) was a software engineer who did not practice sports. “Of any kind,” she notes. At the beginning of 2022, however, that changed: she began playing handball for the Madrid club GMadrid Sports and in October she became the first trans federated handball player in Spain. “It was unexpected. I did not know that she was the first, they told me there, ”she recalls. “It was a surprise, although at first I don’t know if it was completely pleasant,” she adds to explain the reasons that at that time led her to doubt the disclosure of the news.

Ask. What bothered you and what has changed?

Answer. It involved many things. I was afraid of exposing myself too much and becoming a target. Then, after thinking about how hard it was for me to decide to play sports, and realizing that many girls could be in the same situation, I was encouraged. If making myself visible helped other people and brought them closer to the sport, it was worth it.

Q. How did you get into training?

R. I have a friend who trains handball in the same club, with the boys. At the end of 2021, they were setting up the women’s team and he encouraged me to enter. I had never played handball or any sport. At first I said no; I was very scared.

Q. What terrified him?

R. Rejection. Many trans people are reluctant to play sports ―or to make ourselves visible in general― for fear of being rejected. This feeling is not accidental: it is born from the comments, glances and signs that they make us based on hate.

Q. Some international sports federations, the latest being Athletics, are banning not trans people, but specifically trans women, what do you think?

R. Apart from being macho, they are actually disguising transphobia as a supposed debate. Trans people are people. This type of organization should defend inclusive sports values, instead of promoting the marking or prohibition of people from playing in the categories that represent us. Sadly, in these institutions there are also transphobic people. In addition, these vetoes have serious consequences in the grassroots sport, which is contagious and also becomes exclusive.

Q. What do you think about the supposed competitive advantage of trans women who have transitioned after puberty?

R. First of all, I am just another athlete. Qualifying this, my opinion is that Banning trans women from participating in sports is radical and transphobic. I think that decisions in this regard should be based on serious scientific studies: many of the current reports establish that after two years of hormones, the presumed muscular difference between cis and trans women disappears. This could be a starting point. I also believe that not all sports and not all people are the same. And that should be taken into account: there are cis women with high levels of testosterone in their blood who have also been affected by this type of limitation. Women are very diverse, so trying to corset ourselves into artificial physical standards is, apart from being unfair, very complicated. Gender is not binary, so it may not be the best way to divide us when it comes to sports.

Q. What is special about your club?

R. GMadrid Sports is an LGTBIQ+ sports club in Madrid, with more than a thousand athletes, and whose main objective is to promote inclusion, creating a safe environment for the athletes of the group.

At first, Sandra doubted whether to make visible that she was the first federated trans woman in handball: “If making myself visible helped other people, it was worth it.” samuel sanchez

Q. Isn’t sport safe?

R. It’s still a very cis hetero male terrain. And if you get out of there, you no longer fit in. One only has to observe how women’s sport is treated, that they have it leaning, or the attacks on the few athletes who are recognized as non-heteronormative. There is still a lot of discrimination and stigma with the LGTBIQ+ collective, for all acronyms. In my club we are 150 handball fans, with three federated teams: the women’s, which competes in the Second National, and two men, both in the Second Territorial. The boys, for example, have had mishaps during some games.

Q. What situations?

R. Homophobic shouting, insults… These are attitudes that are not tolerated in my club. In another, you still don’t know how your colleagues are going to react, if they are going to support you. Thus, when faced with uncomfortable situations, you may choose not to risk it and shut up. And it is very hard and uncomfortable that your team does not accept you. At GMadrid Sports that doesn’t happen, that’s why they encourage people like me to play sports. Luckily, I have not suffered transphobia in sport. Maybe with this interview I expose myself. If it does happen, I’ll have to be strong enough.

Q. Are you good at handball?

R. Good, good… I’m not. Although my colleagues encourage me a lot and say that I need a little more time to consolidate my level. To give you an idea, in the entire league, I have scored one goal. And keep in mind that many goals are scored in handball; More than 20 per team and match.

Q. That goal should have tasted like glory.

R. Yes. It was very celebrated and I was very happy. She cost me; it costs me But I don’t give up. The most important thing about the team is the sporting experience beyond the competition. In my case, I have gone from not wanting to make myself visible to fighting back: I have gone from fear to reaffirmation because I am clear that I do not want to feel limited by being a trans person. And I think it’s worth it. When you make a transition it is physical, emotional, but also political. Throughout the process, I have been gaining a lot of confidence in myself; The club has helped me to do this and it has been fundamental.

