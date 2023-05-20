Sandra Gómez, deputy mayor of Valencia and mayoral candidate for the PSPV, this Friday in the Petxina superblock. MONICA TORRES

Sandra Gómez (Valencia, 37 years old), vice mayor and mayoral candidate for the PSPV-PSOE, is going full steam ahead. It has been an intense week, with many debates and the central party event scheduled for this Saturday in Valencia. The candidate has chosen the Petxina superblock for the interview because it also represents the future model of a city, with squares and parks for the residents to enjoy. “We want neighborhoods that are an extension of our homes. Let people meet and share their time here”. In her program, she raises seven more in areas where there is no possibility of parks and pedestrian areas.

Ask. The polls show a very tight result between the left and right blocks and a large percentage of undecided.

Answer. With a percentage of undecided no less, the PSPV is on the rise and leading. We are showing that we have a project for the city, we know what we want and what we don’t want for Valencia. I have desire and strength to lead the future.

Q. He insists in the campaign that it is time for the Socialists to recover the mayoralty of Valencia after 32 years. Why is it time?

R. We cannot go back to the past of corruption, cutbacks and privatizations, to the past of economic bankruptcy and unemployment. And we socialists are not continuity, we are the beginning of a new stage and I honestly believe that we can better lead the future. I have eight years of experience in the Government of Valencia; I have been councilor for Police, Employment and Economic Development, Urbanism and today I am the vice mayor; so I think I have the necessary experience. Sometimes women find it harder to talk about the things we do well. I want to end this campaign with that impostor syndrome because sometimes there are others who wear the medals of our work. Much of what we are proud of in Valencia bears the name of a woman.

Q. In addition to being a woman, she entered politics at a young age. Has it been complicated?

R. There’s a lot troll on social networks. For a woman it is always difficult. Look at the few real power spaces that women dominate. And when you are young it is even more complicated. I was young, educated and capable when I entered. And after these eight years in government I have a lot of experience; in fact, the same as the mayor, no more, no less. I am very proud of the space that I have earned because no one has given me or given me anything. I make my own decisions and wield real power.

Q. In recent weeks, several ministers of the Government of Spain and the president himself have come to support her. What is at stake for the PSOE in a place like Valencia?

R. I want to talk about what is local because I am running for mayoress of the city. We have a project for the residents of here, which is not about what the right is trying to talk about, which is about national politics. I find the PP’s campaign to turn these elections into a kind of primaries for the general elections unfortunate. When you run for municipal elections, the first thing to do is to explain to the neighbors what they gain from you as mayoress. And from the PP I have not heard an answer, only a project against Pedro Sánchez, the noise, the intoxication, the mud. We have a job done and a project: we lead job creation, we have healthy accounts and we are not the capital of corruption, neither of Gürtel nor of Orange Market. We are the city of HP, Lufthansa, Siemens or Volkswagen and that is what the PP cannot counteract and that is why they try to muddy the campaign.

Q. The opposition reproaches him for having “consented” to certain policies of Compromís.

R. The opposition needs to say that to try to generate tension but things have gone well. And there will be those who think that the Socialists have marked positions that are excessively different from Compromís. I have done what I have considered appropriate at all times under the framework of stability. When one signs a government commitment, he has to offer political stability. I have put the Valencians first with a progressive and own criteria, not like the PP, which seems like a branch of [Alberto Núñez] Feijóo.

Q. Why hasn’t more public housing been built in these eight years?

R. Right now there are 2,000 under construction, something that the opposition always finds difficult to recognize.

Q. They talk about the fact that they have only done 14 public housing.

R. 14, with the keys delivered. But it is that while one decides that he is going to build and the construction is finished, two or three years pass. If you go down Calle de San Vicente you will see the construction of 1,100 houses, in Las Moreras there are 200 more, in Tarongers there are another 70 houses under construction, and in the old town another 50 more or less. The reality is that there are 2,000 homes under construction while the PP left us 200 after 24 years of government.

Q. The positions regarding the northern expansion of the port of Valencia seem irreconcilable with Compromís. How are they going to unblock the problem if they manage to reissue the government?

R. As mayor, I will demand that any infrastructure that is developed comply with the environment, but I want a competitive city and that means improving our facilities. If we want to attract investment, we have to have a competitive port. Otherwise, the Volkswagen would never have come. today precisely [por ayer] President Ximo Puig has announced that there are 10 new industries that are studying settling in the Valencian Community and without a port it would not be possible.

Q. The Cabanyal plan will be approved in extremis. Benimaclet’s plan has stalled and Grau’s has just been defined. Is there an urban traffic jam?

R. We are going to approve a plan for Cabanyal-Canyamelar: where the PP wanted to destroy a neighborhood, we approved a plan that protects it. If you asked me which party has done the most damage to a neighborhood in all of Spain, I would answer that the PP of Valencia al Cabanyal. The Grau plan, another pufo that the PP left us, has been unblocked after an agreement with the owners; and then we have the Benimaclet plan where there is a special plan because the residents were not comfortable with the result of the PAI.

Q. He has tried to stem the proliferation of tourist apartments in Valencia and is now proposing a two-year moratorium on the entire city if he governs. Will he be able to pull it off? Because the courts have objected to the restrictions in Ciutat Vella.

R. Yes, they knocked it down, but not because we couldn’t set limits to new apartments, but because of a more technical issue. Now we want not to open a single tourist apartment in the city in two years and develop new planning tools that restrict their proliferation.

Q. The crisis of the new Mestalla is another hot potato in the city. What will happen?

R. Ciudadanos, the PP, Compromís have put themselves in profile, or have even collaborated with Meriton, throughout these years and now that elections are coming up they are all trying to reposition themselves because the situation of Valencia CF is very complicated. Socialists have always said the same. He asks me if he has a solution. It must have it, we have already laid some bases: I have signed some urban conditions, I have knocked down the ATE (Strategic Territorial Action) that the PP approved, dangerous because it could have emptied the urban rights in favor of Peter Lim and we would have been left without a stadium and penniless. And now everything is very tied up.

Q. And how will all this end?

R. It will end as the Valencia City Council wants because we are the ones who have the power and if we like it (alluding to Meriton) let them sell and leave.

