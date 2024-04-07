There are monuments in the world to heroes and heroines who are unknown in Spain. In Lima stands the stone statue of Micaela Bastidas Puyucahua, a descendant of indigenous and African people who, together with her husband, Túpac Amaru II, led the revolts against Spanish domination in 1780. She was captured with her family, executed by garrote and then dismembered. Very few Spaniards know Micaela Bastidas, a figure of Peru's independence in whose biography history and legend intermingle. Her monument is part of a set of 12 from Latin America and the Philippines, former Hispanic colonies, that the Peruvian-Spanish artist Sandra Gamarra Heshiki (Lima, 52 years old) has reproduced in painting on methacrylate. They make up the migrant garden, the last room in the Spanish pavilion at the next Venice Art Biennale, which will open to the public on April 20. It is an open-air space that you reach after touring a supposed museum, and where characters very different from those who appear in Western history books are honored. The idea is to propose a change with respect to the culture that has come to us through these texts. A step towards decolonization. “Which does not mean a way of thinking that, although different, is also unique,” ​​warns Sandra Gamarra. “It's about coexistence.”

In his studio in Madrid, two months before the inauguration, he is working tirelessly. For the interview, Gamarra interrupts his work with three assistants and sits at the other end of the studio next to Agustín Pérez Rubio (Valencia, 51 years old), the curator of the pavilion. Both had already collaborated three years ago on the exhibition Good government, from Sala Alcalá 31, belonging to the Community of Madrid, which offended many for its denunciation of Spanish colonialism on the American continent. Despite the fact that the regional government had censored several words in the courtroom text, including “racism”, “restitution” or “conflict”. “Conflict! Can you imagine?”, Pérez Rubio is still surprised.

In some of his paintings based on viceregal scenes, Gamarra inserts contemporary press clippings to highlight colonial survivals. Sofia Moro

Migrant Art Gallery, the new joint project of artist and curator, proposes a different model of museum, inhabited by paintings made by Gamarra based on other pre-existing paintings found in different public and private collections in Spanish territory, and where his colonialist principles are revealed. A thorny issue, as demonstrated by the hostile response from some sectors when the Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, announced in January his desire to decolonize national museums. Those who showed a sudden fear of the decline of our artistic heritage, and deniers who affirmed that Spain never had colonies, but rather “viceroyalties”, raised their voices.

“If what there was was a series of peoples on equal terms, as they say, where were the indigenous people in the Spanish court?” Pérez Rubio asks. “And let's not forget the exploitation of those indigenous people in the mines of Potosí, only comparable to what the Franco dictatorship did in the construction of the Valley of the Fallen.” These immense silver mines located in Bolivia, which the Spanish mined with semi-enslaved local labor, are alluded to in the first work of the pavilion, which reproduces a painting by the Potosí painter Melchor Pérez Holguín from the collections of the Museum of America, in Madrid. . “Well, if you prefer, we call them viceroyalties, but the conditions were basically the same as in any other colony, and documents such as the first New chronicle and good government, by Felipe Guamán Poma de Ayala,” he continues. “As a Spaniard, I think we should apologize for colonialism. And as a Peruvian too, because within Peru itself the colonial vision is maintained, which for many cultures that still suffer from it is not just a thing of the past.” Pérez Rubio adds: “That so many people feel uncomfortable with the demand to ask for forgiveness reveals the continuity of that colonial mentality based on privilege. What many fear is that that privilege will be taken away from them. But, when we talk about decolonizing museums, above all we talk about listening. “Of the symbolic importance of facts that must be shared and treated on an equal basis with those we knew, because until now there has only been one way to tell the story.”

Agustín Pérez Rubio and Sandra Gamarra, curator and artist of the Spanish pavilion at the Venice Biennale. Sofia Moro

Certainly, when the debate on the decolonization of institutions is opened, it seems to be assumed that this only implies the return to their countries of origin of the pieces obtained throughout history thanks to a dominant position as a metropolis. Things are more complex, according to Gamarra: “When we ask for restitution, many people think we are talking about returning the crown jewels. But actually that would be the easiest. How do you restore the water from the rivers that you have contaminated, or the air that you contribute to dirty every day?”

The interrelationships between colonialism and the climate crisis also feature in several of his paintings for the pavilion. Colonial thinking not only implies the exploitation of human beings, but also of the earth's resources, under typically Western principles encouraged by religion. “I have nothing against Catholicism, with which I have recently reconciled, but in it there is the mandate that work dignifies man,” explains Gamarra. “So, to begin with, without work we were not worthy. And rest is frowned upon: hence that widespread idea of ​​the lazy Indian, because he does not understand that one must always be working the land, a constant provider of resources.” The artist did not want to limit the scope of the message to the colonized continent, but also applies it to the colonizing power through images of towns from the so-called emptied Spain that refer to landscapes of Romanticism: “I was also interested in bringing Spain to the pavilion, because otherwise it seems that all this migrant and extractive problem happens outside, when in reality it is also happening here.”

Gamarra and his two assistants are preparing the exhibition that will be seen at the Venice Biennale. Sofia Moro

Since Gamarra was chosen by a jury to officially represent Spain in Venice, criticism has emerged within the sector for the fact that the artist was not born in the country – it is the first time that this has happened – and for the supposed lack of names Spaniards in the selection of Brazilian commissioner Adriano Pedrosa for Stranieri Ovunque (“foreigners everywhere”), the central exhibition of the Biennale, where the majority of artists come from the so-called global south. Despite the fact that Sandra Gamarra has lived in Spain for more than two decades and that in 2015 she obtained dual nationality. And even though the artists chosen by Pedrosa include Teresa Margolles (born in Mexico, resident in Madrid), the Algerian Lydia Ourahmane (who lives between Algeria and Barcelona), and the historical Alejandro Obregón (originally from Barcelona, ​​developed his career in Colombia) and Aligi Sassu (Milanese moved to Mallorca). In addition to the politician and visual artist Marcelo Expósito (Puertollano, Ciudad Real, 57 years old), who participates along with other international authors in the video project Disobedience Archive, about global struggles against neoliberalism. In a video call from Milan, where he is spending a few months as a guest professor at the Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti, Expósito defends Gamarra's choice: “I have rarely identified so much before with a Spanish pavilion in Venice. “I am honored to participate in the same Biennial where Sandra and Agustín are going to make history against the grain, highlighting the colonial bases of Spanish and European identity stories.”

It is worth remembering that the Venice Biennale itself was conceived in 1895 as a propaganda artifact of which the structure of national pavilions still survives, the most important belonging to the colonial powers of the time, such as the United Kingdom, Holland, Belgium, Italy, France and Spain. It offers a still photo of that geopolitical power that today can be considered outdated, particularly for an event that tries to bring together the most innovative artistic expressions in the world. “The interesting thing is that this very rigid structure is becoming porous thanks to the countries themselves and their artists,” explains Pérez Rubio. In the previous edition, the Netherlands gave up its pavilion in the giardini Venetians to Estonia. This year, the same space will be occupied by a collective of plantation workers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in connection with the White Cube art center, opened in Lusanga by Dutch artist Renzo Martens. And the Brazilian pavilion has been renamed by the artist and activist Glicéria Tupinambá as Hãhãwpuá, because this is how the Pataxó indigenous peoples know the territory of the country. There are more radical gestures than dedicating the national pavilion to a creator from a former colony.

Painting from the series 'Mestiza Masks', made expressly for room 3 of the Spanish pavilion at the Biennale. Sofia Moro

In fact, Sandra Gamarra, who received a very classical artistic training in her native country, defines herself as a “Western painter.” “With this I allow other types of artists to exist,” she explains. “Because if I say I'm just an artist, it seems like my practice is one that everyone should aspire to.” She identifies with the notion of the foreigner who is a foreigner wherever she goes, developed by Adriano Pedrosa in his exhibition: “I understand being a foreigner as a mixture, as living in a body where different sensibilities coexist. My mother is of Japanese descent. My maternal grandfather arrived in Peru when he was 16, and married my grandmother there, who was also of Japanese parents. My other grandparents were he from the mountains of Peru and she was mestizo, perhaps with a Moorish father and an Andean mother. In short, my father is mestizo and my mother is Nikkei.” In honor of her, he decided a few years ago to start using her maternal surname, Heshiki, which she had omitted from her before.

The Pinacoteca migrante museum proposes a transition towards a luminous coexistence that looks to the future, but without leaving aside the darkness of the colonial past and present. Before reaching the outdoor garden, the visitor will pass through the rooms Wild (with landscape painting), Extinction Cabinet (on colonialist extractivism), Illustrated Racism Cabinet (about the intersections between colonialism, classism and racism) and the Altarpiece of dying nature (where the classic still life becomes a way of criticizing capitalist overproduction). Several of the works incorporate quotes from contemporary authors, such as Paul B. Preciado, Françoise Vergès or Yayo Herrero. But, in one case, the text belongs to the person represented. On the back of the painting made from the monument to Micaela Bastidas are the words she spoke while she was preparing for her execution: “For the freedom of my people I have renounced everything. “I won’t see my children flourish.”

