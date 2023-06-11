The singer and actress Sandra Echeverría and the musician Leonardo de Lozanne are back together as a couple, as they decided to give up a new opportunity, She shares it with journalists in CDMX.

In various news portals it is mentioned that Sandra Echeverría and Leonardo de Lozanne could finally “fix your problems” and in their lives “there is a clean slate”, since they resume their relationship as a couple.

“We are very happy to be together again. I am very happy and my heart feels full and happy again, ”Echeverría told the media this week, confirming that she returned with Leonardo.

Sandra and Leonardo met in 2011 on the program “Members on the air”, as he was a host on the broadcast, they began dating, became friends and finally engaged.

“He tricked me!” Sandra told during an interview with Unicable’s ‘Montse & Joe’ program, she also said that she was surprised because he was always a gentleman with her.

Sandra and Leonardo were dating until 2014, because in this year they decided to walk down the aisle, then, in September 2015, their first child was born, whom they decided to call Andrés.

The couple faced problems of alleged infidelity On his part, however, neither of them spoke about the issue in public or on their social networks.

the separation came

After almost eight years of marriage, Sandra and Leonardo announced that they knew each other a few months ago, however both would continue to speak and treat each other with respect because they have a child in common.

At the time, Sandra stated that Leonardo was a man she would always love because he was the father of her child, and the important thing for them was that they feel good, despite being apart as a couple.

