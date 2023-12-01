Judge Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female justice of the United States Supreme Court, died this Friday in Phoenix (Arizona) at the age of 93, due to complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory disease. as announced by the Court itself. O’Connor was appointed to the Supreme Court by Republican President Ronald Reagan and served from 1981 to 2006. Although conservative in ideology, she gained a reputation as a moderate jurist. She voted for abortion rights and gay rights, but above all, she broke the glass ceiling that had kept women out of America’s top judicial body and other positions of power.

His arrival at the Supreme Court was a milestone. During his 1980 presidential campaign, Reagan pledged to appoint a woman to the Supreme Court. When Justice Potter Stewart retired in 1981, he nominated O’Connor, noting that she was a “person for all seasons.” O’Connor had held positions in the executive, legislative and judicial branches. The Senate unanimously confirmed her appointment on September 21, 1981, and four days later she took her seat on the Court.

Sandra Day O’Connor, in a Senate appearance in September 1981 on the occasion of her appointment. John Durica (AP)

“As women rise to power, barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women doing things, and we will all be better off for it,” said Sandra Day O’Connor in a speech on women in power in November 1990.

Of the 115 judges that the Supreme Court has had throughout its history, only 6 have been women. After O’Connor, the second was the progressive Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The other four (Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson) are still in office, so that female representation, although still a minority, is now the largest in history.

During her nearly 25 years on the Court, Justice O’Connor was often considered the “swing vote,” a label she didn’t like but was quite appropriate, given that her position tipped the balance in votes that They were resolved by 5 votes to four. On the eight-member court, there were four progressive justices and four conservatives. She was, without exaggeration, the most powerful woman in the country. She authored 676 opinions in her career, 301 of which were the Court’s ruling, in which she addressed a wide range of issues. “Being a member of the Court,” she once said, “is a little like walking on fresh concrete. We look back and see our traces in the opinions we have written and they tend to harden behind us.”

Sandra Day O’Connor is sworn in as a justice of the United States Supreme Court in the presence of her husband, John O’Connor, before Chief Justice Warren Burger in September 1981. Handout. (REUTERS)

Sandra Day O’Connor was born on March 26, 1930 in El Paso (Texas), but spent her early years on Lazy B, a cattle ranch between the southern border of Arizona and New Mexico, without electricity or sanitation. At six years old, Sandra went to live with her maternal grandmother in El Paso to attend school, although she loved returning to the ranch where she rode with the cowboys, branded the cattle and shot with her rifle.

He entered Stanford University in 1946, when he was only 16 years old. He first graduated as an economist in 1950, but then also enrolled in Law at Stanford. Among his classmates (all men except five women) was William H. Rehnquist, with whom he would coincide in the Supreme Court. Although she graduated at the top of her class in 1952, no law firm in California wanted to hire her as a lawyer because she was a woman, something common among lawyers of her generation. The only job offer she received from her was as a legal secretary at a law firm in Los Angeles.

O’Connor ended up contacting the San Mateo County, California, district attorney in his job search. “I wrote him a long letter,” O’Connor said, “explaining all the reasons why I believed he could do things that would be useful to him in the office.” He offered to work for free if necessary. As a result of his letter, they offered him a position as assistant county attorney, as the Supreme Court recalls in an exhibition dedicated to him.

She married a university classmate in 1952. While her husband was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany in 1954 with the Army Advocate General Corps, she worked as a civilian attorney in the United States Army Quartermaster Corps. The couple returned to the United States in 1957 and she settled in Phoenix (Arizona), where she became a lawyer and opened a law firm. The O’Connors’ three children, Scott, Brian and Jay, were born within the next six years. With the birth of her second child, she left the practice of law to concentrate on her family, although she became heavily involved in local politics with the Republican Party and in community service.

In 1965, O’Connor returned to work as assistant state attorney general. She remained active in politics and in 1969, when a seat in the Arizona State Senate became vacant, she was elected to fill it. She was re-elected twice and in 1972, she became the first woman in the country to serve as majority leader in a state parliament. As a legislator, O’Connor worked to change several Arizona laws that discriminated against women, including a 1913 law that prohibited women from working more than eight hours a day, and which had been used to prevent women from seeking and keeping a job. Additionally, Ella O’Connor pushed for laws that gave women equal responsibility in managing common property with their spouses.

In 1975, she successfully ran for trial judge of the Maricopa County Superior Court, a position she held until 1979, when Governor Bruce Babbitt appointed her to the Arizona Court of Appeals. Shortly after her nomination for the Supreme Court would arrive.

Although the position of Supreme Court justice is for life, Judge O’Connor announced her retirement from the Supreme Court in July 2005 to take care of her husband, who suffered from Alzheimer’s and died in 2009. She returned to public activity until 2018. announced that she had been diagnosed with dementia. She signed off with a call to overcome the partisan divide.

Following the announcement of her retirement, President George W. Bush initially proposed John Roberts to replace her. However, when Chief Justice William Rehnquist died in September 2005, suffering from thyroid cancer, Bush decided to nominate Roberts for that vacancy and he has presided over the Court since then. Then, in October, Bush proposed lawyer Harriet Miers to replace O’Connor, but she decided to withdraw her candidacy. Finally, in November, Bush nominated conservative Justice Samuel Alito to fill O’Connor’s vacancy, whose resignation became effective when Alito was ratified by the Senate, in what marked a clear shift to the right of the Court.

Following her retirement from the Court on January 31, 2006, Justice O’Connor continued to be active as an advocate for judicial independence and the rule of law around the world. In recognition of her lifetime achievements, on August 12, 2009, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

The then president of the United States, Barack Obama, presents the Medal of Freedom to Sandra Day O’Connor, in August 2009 at the White House. J. Scott Applewhite (AP)

Chief Justice John Roberts has said through a statement: “A daughter of the American Southwest, Sandra Day O’Connor blazed a historic trail as our country’s first female judge. She met that challenge with undaunted determination, undeniable ability, and disarming candor. We at the Supreme Court mourn the loss of a dear colleague, a fierce independent defender of the rule of law, and an eloquent advocate for civic education. And we celebrate her enduring legacy as a true public servant and patriot.”

