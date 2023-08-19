After the last difficult months, the former volleyball player Sandra D’Aprile has passed away forever: she was 51 years old

Sandra D’April she lost her life at the age of only 51, due to an incurable disease, which left her no way out. She was a woman known and loved by all. The news of her on her social networks was made known by her volleyball team, Volley Alezio.

In recent months, Sandra D’Aprile has fought with all her strength, but her conditions have worsened day after day. A game that unfortunately, in the end, she failed to win. The hardest of his whole life.

The former volleyball player has been making her way in the sport for years, volleyball was her greatest passion. And when it was time to stop, he had chosen to become president. His team today tells of how he has always covered that role with passion and with a smile on his face. He managed to infect his enthusiasm and always involved new young people.

The memory of Sandra D’Aprile’s team

Sandra D’Aprile was involved in sport, even in the summer she organized camps and matches, but she was also involved in social affairs. Everyone tells of the great woman she has always been and the she remembered of her will remain in their hearts forever. Her volleyball team has chosen to remember her and greet her with a post on social networks, accompanied by a photo of Sandra in the pool, smiling underwater:

Your smile will always be there to light our way. Have a good trip Sandra.

Credit: Alezio Volleyball – Facebook

The 51-year-old leaves an immense void in the Salento sports scene. There are many messages of condolences sent to his volleyball team and his family. Sandra has lost the most difficult game of her, that one against life. He put all of her into it, but that monster inside her was stronger.

The funeral will be celebrated tomorrow, August 20, at 10:00 in Shrine of Lizzain the municipality of Alezio, in the province of Lecce.