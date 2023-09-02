Sandra Cuevas during the capture of a group photo, in an image shared on her social networks.

The coverage of the political exercise of Sandra Cuevas, the first woman mayor elected in Cuauhtémoc, now a candidate for the head of Government of Mexico City, has been focused on the controversies that have unleashed measures such as Operation Diamond or the closure of the sports center Guelatao. But almost at the same level, the gaze of the electorate, of social networks and the local media has focused on the way she dresses, on the shoes she chooses and, above all, on the high cost of her dresses. .

The almost unquestionable naturalness with which his stylistic decisions have been covered and the origin of his clothes have been debated as if they were government affairs, should not, however, keep us from asking ourselves some uncomfortable questions: if we are going to scrutinize the very high costs of their dresses -a recent report speaks of spending on clothing for more than 700,000 Mexican pesos-, shouldn’t we do it equally with all the candidates? Or is it that excessive luxury only seems to bother us when it is held by a woman in power? She wears pink Versace suits, but is someone checking the watches, cars, European brand suits and luxury wallets carried by the other candidates who, like her, are currently mayors?

For women in positions of power, it is nothing new when their body, their age, their style, their clothes are subjected to public scrutiny. In the political context of Washington, in the United States, for example, the academic and fashion editor of The Washington Post, Robin Givhan, has found that one of the most common assumptions with especially stylish women in positions of power “is that their style means that a great deal of time, brainpower, and money goes into creating that look.” image. Another big assumption is that her style is a big distraction from her message.” For this reason, he points out, “women politicians often have tremendous battles with their own image.”

The problem, adds Givhan in an interview published in the book Conversations of Power, from Vestoj, is that these ideas that cast suspicion on the suitability of these women in politics, because of the way they look, don’t care if what happens to their image is completely the opposite and they are not careful about it . “If a senator appears on a television show without makeup or with her hair untidy, this will be as distracting or greater than if she appears dressed entirely in Dolce & Gabbana,” concludes the academic.

Sandra Cuevas in a park in Mexico City.

The researcher Nelly Lara, from the Center for Gender Studies of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), finds that this negative signaling about women politicians who wear designer clothes and who apparently are holding a certain power, not only personal, but economic Through her clothing, she is nested in deeply rooted beliefs of a society that almost exclusively links power with the masculine.

“When women enter power, which takes place within the framework of a patriarchal society, it is common to see them go through a process that feminist studies have named as “transvestism”. That is to say, women literally become one more to camouflage themselves with the protagonists of power. It is very common for them to begin to modify their clothing then, leaning towards the use of tailor-pants, dark colors and, above all, that they cut their hair as if emulating the male subject”, explains Lara, who evokes recognized examples such as Hillary Clinton , Christine Lagarde, Michelle Bachelet or Angela Merkel.

So, when we see the mayoress Sandra Cuevas carry out her operations at five in the morning through the streets of the mayor’s office that she governs, in very high stilettos and court dresses new look With a slim waist, it seems that her image is challenging that extended mandate on the ways in which women should be seen exercising power. “Feminism proposes that women should not exercise power in the same way that men do. Hacking these instances is to question whether there are no other aesthetic and governance possibilities for us. Seeing a female subject who does not renounce her femininity by executing power is in itself a revolutionary act, ”explains Lara.

Sandra Cuevas during one of her operations in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, on July 17.

Another of the reasons that the academic finds so much headlines are dedicated to the Ferragamo and Carolina Herrera de Cuevas dresses is linked to another element that from feminist political economy studies is recognized as the feminization of poverty.

“The patriarchal structure builds and wants poor women. Traditionally, women are prevented from having access to economic resources and from deciding what we are going to do with those resources. Thus, getting used to the poverty of women means that when one of them shows that she bought something luxurious, the environment looks at her strangely, because the norm from the gender condition is that this woman neither has power nor has money. In addition, the fact that Sandra Cuevas says with her clothes “I earn my money and spend it on myself” is something that the society in which we live does not like, which does not want women to invest in us, because we are always one subject to the other. If you have money as a woman, that money has to be for your children, your parents, your family, but if you show that you invest those resources in yourself, the patriarchy is going to charge you.”

From the point of view of the expert in political communication, image consultant and electoral campaign manager, Francisco Vergara Martínez, Sandra Cuevas’s preferences do not arouse the slightest surprise, because for him the image of the politician as a candidate is one thing and quite another. How is the ruler’s? And Sandra Cuevas is already a governor, despite the fact that she recently registered again as a candidate in her race for Mexico City. “At first, the candidates want to look the same as their electorate, so they wear clothes without a logo, shirts that are not conspicuous, neutral colors, but everything changes when they are in power. There is a reason for this: Mexico still has a very clear expectation of what someone in power should look like. How it is seen influences the legitimacy of that exercise of power. The electorate thinks ‘if he dresses like that, he has power and then he’s going to help us.’ The one who already exercises power wants to distinguish himself, mark that vertical structure”.

Sandra Cuevas in an image of her social networks on August 6, 2023.

However, the consultant points out that the logic operates differently between men and women who are in politics, because while they are canonically expected to look like men of power, politicians are rather expected “to look normal, not stand out elements of his style. “The man’s clothing is very basic, it is not conspicuous. That neutrality gives it a tracking difficulty. Only maybe someone who is in that same economic level, can identify the signs of luxury behind a suit. So he would say that when it comes to men’s dress, it seems easier for luxury to go unnoticed, less easy to watch for any hint of excess. It is very difficult to trace the origins of a politician’s white shirt and dark suit. In the case of women this is very different, because designer clothes and their value are immediately identified through fashion portals and advertising.

Studies carried out by the feminist political economy cited by the UNAM professor Nelly Lara have tried to clarify who spends more, men or women, and, despite the stigmas that usually fall on women from spendthrifts, the analyzes have concluded that although by gender mandate women spend on more things, men spend on more expensive things. “If we compare these women politicians with men who are in the same position of power, the trend will tell us that they spend on less things, but they buy watches, cars, land, which are considerably more expensive goods,” she concludes.

The big question we should ask ourselves, according to the analyst Vergara Martínez, is whether they use public money for these things. “The truth is that the expenses of those lifestyles that rulers lead are expensive and are not usually part of their lifestyle before occupying their positions of power. There are many ways to justify these luxuries with the free spending items that politicians have, but I would assure you that this is not a vice of this or that policy, this is a modus operandi in general of politics in Mexico”.

