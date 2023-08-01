The days in the life of Sandra Cuevas are very changeable. One week the mayoress of Cuauhtémoc announces that she wants to be Mexico City’s Secretary of Security, the next she flirts with the idea of ​​being head of government for the capital. And then she finds herself entangled in the arms of the far right on a trip to Washington. The politician, who came to office with the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD), the historic Mexican leftist formation, attended a congress against human trafficking last week and participated in events organized by members of the Political Action Conference Conservative (CPAC), an association that brings together numerous Catholic, anti-abortion, anti-feminism or LGBT rights and anti-communist activists. With a radiant smile, the mayor shared photos and videos from the event that she shared with ultra-conservative leaders from the United States: “United we raise consciences!”, she published on her Twitter account.

The invitation to the summit against human trafficking was wide in Mexico. Many politicians from all parties received it through official channels, such as Congress, or civil channels, such as the Association of Municipalities of Mexico (AMMAC). Those interested in working on the subject agreed to attend the invitation. They were from various parties, including the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and the Citizen Movement. But some, who have spoken with EL PAÍS from anonymity, admit that they did not know that the summit was linked to the CPAC, or were not even aware of what these acronyms meant. The detailed program with the planned activities was slow in coming, and it was not until the attendees landed in Washington that they found out the full agenda.

Sandra Cuevas at the end of the International Summit Against Trafficking in Persons in Washington DC Courtesy

On the night of July 26, the eve of the summit, the organizers called for a welcome dinner. The meal was held in the city of Alexandria — attached to Washington — at the home of the Schlapp family, to which Matt Schlapp belongs, a well-known Republican lobbyist close to Donald Trump who chairs the CPAC. One of the attendees describes the area as “very affluent” and specifies that if he had to compare it with any part of Mexico City it would be the Hills of Chapultepec. There, the atmosphere was “very Catholic”, comments another attendee. Most of the Mexicans who attended avoided sharing photos on social networks, and chose to have a low profile to avoid political comments due to their presence in that house, they tell this newspaper. One of them even admits that he would not have gone to the summit if he had known who was involved.

Sandra Cuevas chose another path. The mayor took multiple photos and videos that night to post on her social media, where she maintains a very active profile. “I thank the Schlapp family for their hospitality at the ‘International Summit Against Human Trafficking 2023’ welcome dinner in Washington; met with legislators and mayors of Mexico to address the crime of human trafficking, ”she commented in a video in which she is seen posing in front of a wall covered in the CPAC logo. So were the following days of the mayoress.

The presence of the ultraconservatives did not end that night. Several of the speakers at the summit were ultra-right-wing and ultra-Catholic, explained a couple of attendees. The entire event revolved around the fight against human trafficking, a flag that these groups have taken up with greater force lately. For several days there were talks in which some Mexican politicians participated, such as the mayoress of Allende (Nuevo León), Patricia Salazar, or the municipal president of Unión de Tula (Jalisco), Gala del Carmen Lepe, both from Movimiento Ciudadano. The last day closed with the exhibition of the film sound of freedom (The sound of freedom), a modest production on child trafficking that has been highly praised by the extreme right-wing conspiracy.

Eduardo Verástegui, the producer of the film and one of the promoters of the CPAC in Mexico, visited El Salvador this weekend to participate in a screening with Nayib Bukele. “We celebrate having presented the film for the first time at a premiere where the host who summons the guests is the president,” Verástegui posted on Twitter, after the event attended by some 1,500 people for free. After seeing the production in Washington, Cuevas joined the wave of followers that this cinematographic work surrounded by controversy has compiled. The mayor anticipated that she will try to reproduce the film in the schools of her mayor’s office. “I will seek to present [el filme] in all the schools of Cuauhtémoc to create social awareness”, he reported on social networks.

Caught in the arms of the extreme right, Cuevas swore before leaving Washington that she would take matters into her own hands when she returned to her confines. “I speak out to combat human trafficking with more severe penalties. Together with our legislative representatives from Cuauhtémoc, we will present initiatives that guarantee the dignity and happiness of our girls and women,” she assured. Already in Mexico, this Monday, he promised that his policy of cleaning public space, the also controversial Operativo Diamante, would have a new objective: to eliminate “the black turns” – illegal centers of sexual exploitation -, to “take care” of the girls and women.

