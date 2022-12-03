Before the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJ-CDMX), the head of the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office, Sandra Cuevaspresented a complaint of alleged use of public resources during the AMLO march held on November 27 and whose route started from the Angel of Independence and ended in the capital’s Zócalo.

The legal appeal filed by the also member of UNACDMX is for the appearance of a crime against the person or persons responsible for the alleged “promotion and propagation for the assistance of workers of the Federal Government and of Mexico City”.

And it is that prior to the massive event, information circulated of the alleged hauling of people to the march led in person by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador; apparently, public officials were urged to attend the rally with relatives.

The Government of the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office announced that the lawsuit was filed on November 30, 2022just a few days after the great event that brought together 1.2 million people sympathizing with AMLO, according to figures provided by the local administration of Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

The complaint mentions that around the march of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the highest representative of Morena there were “various publicized actions on the use of public spaces in Mexico City”, such as the propaganda that appeared days before inside the facilities of the subway.

Also, it points to the assumption employment of public servants of the Government of Mexico City for the installation of propagandatransportation of public servants and conditioning of groups of merchants.

This, as mentioned in the complaint filed by Sandra Cuevas, in order to spread the call to attend the November 27 march carried out by the Federal Government to commemorate four years of the government of Morena and in which the “corcholatas” attended heading to the Mexico 2024 elections.

Said resource has a report of facts and the corresponding evidence in order for the authority to clarify and define the responsibilities of who or who could be involved as public servants at the federal and capital level regarding the diversion of public resources.

Finally, the opposition mayor Sandra Cuevas expressed her commitment to legality and the rule of law and reiterated that she will continue to denounce public servants who make abusive use of public office, regardless of whether they belong to any order of government.