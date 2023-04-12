Mexico City.- Sandra Cuevasmayor of the Cuauhtemoc, posted a video on social media Tuesday night to launch a direct message to the head of Government of CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The mayor referred to the free concert that the Spanish singer will offer rosalia announced by Claudia Sheinbaum.

The performance of the Iberian artist will take place in the Zócalo of Mexico City and, according to the words of Sandra Cuevas, the CDMX government will pay “more than a million dollars that could well be used for the needs of this city. The metro collapsed, the primary roads made a mess, primary schools that need lighting…”.

Moments later, Cuevas spoke about the political aspirations of the head of government and stated that the morenista is burying her candidacy for the presidency of Mexico with actions like this.

The video continued with a call to reflection for the brunette.

“We need public policies that lift people out of poverty, Claudia, I hope you can reflectthat million dollars that you are going to waste on the concert could be used for many of the needs of Mexico City,” said the mayor.

Finally, Sandra Cuevas affirmed that the administration that she heads agreed with businessmen and artists who collaborate with the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office in the celebration of massive events, do not carry out more events of these characteristics with the final purpose allocate this resource to public lighting of various mayor colonies that urgently need it.