Caracas, Venezuela.- Former mayor of the Cuauhtémoc Municipality in Mexico City, Sandra Cuevas, was caught on video at an opposition march in Venezuela, getting into the vehicle where political leaders were traveling to give María Corina Machado a flag of the country.

The Venezuelan opposition took to the streets in a crowded march, one month after the disputed presidential elections in which Nicolás Maduro declared himself the winner.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado defended the victory of former opposition candidate Edmundo González before a crowd and said that, despite the obstacles of the last month, they remain firm in confronting the results announced by the electoral authority on the presidential elections of July 28 and which favored the Venezuelan President. Accompanied by several leaders of opposition parties, Machado – who promoted the candidacy of Edmundo González after being disqualified from participating in the elections – climbed into a small open-top cargo truck.

At one point during her journey, she was approached by Cuevas, who hugged her and gave her a Mexican flag, which they held up together.

As of midday on Wednesday, Cuevas had not posted anything on his social media about attending the protests in Caracas. Hundreds of protesters gathered on a stretch of Francisco Miranda Avenue, one of the busiest and widest in the Venezuelan capital, under the slogan “Venezuela and the world reject the fraud of Maduro and his regime.” Since morning, hundreds of police officers patrolled the streets of Caracas and were located in areas surrounding the rally.