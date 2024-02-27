Sandra Cuevasthe mayor of Cuauhtémoc, in Mexico City, has changed his political loyalty to five political parties different throughout his career. At one time he was a supporter of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, founder of Morena, he came to power with the alliance formed by PAN, PRI and PRD, recently he joined Movimiento Ciudadano.

On February 19, Cuevas signed his candidacy for the Senate for the Citizen Movement at an event where He changed his Carolina Herrera shoes for some “phospho phospho” sneakers in orange color.

Politics attended in 2018 at the close of the campaign of the Tabasco native called #AMLOFest at the Azteca Stadium where a photo was taken with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Likewise, he carried out work in the territory through his association 'For a beautiful Mexico' in the Azcapotzalco mayor's office, of which She sought to be a candidate for Morena. Since this aspiration did not materialize he joined to the opposition in the alliance Va for CDMX, made up of PAN, PRI and PRD, on which Cuauhtémoc won the mayoralty in the 2021 elections.

The mayor was one of the candidates for the Opposition candidacy for the Head of Government of Mexico City, however the process did not favor the PAN member Santiago Taboada as the chosen one of the coalition. From this I put on “pause” his relationship with the alliance from November 2023 to make it official his break with the PRI-PAN-PRD on January 31 of this year.

The official presented her own political organization called 'Organization for Family and Security of Mexico', which He promised to become a political party by 2025. Meanwhile, he joined Movimiento Ciudadano with a candidacy for the Senate in a formula with Alejandra Barrales.

Given these changes in political allegiances, Internet users on social networks have pointed out the lack of consistency of Sandra Cuevas through the circulation of memes.

From the fight with MC to the union

In May of last year a wall of Citizen Movement painted in the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office, became topic of dispute between Mayor Sandra Cuevaswho described the event as a provocation, and the orange party.

The wall said “not even on the corner with the PRI,” one of the slogans of the Citizen Movement that it uses to affirm that it will not join the opposition alliance PRI-PAN-PRD to confront Morena. At that time, Cuevas was part of said alliance, so he deleted the message and put graffiti on top of it that said “Long live Mexico.”

Given this, Movimiento Ciudadano denounced that they had rented the space to advertise legally, so Sandra Cuevas' actions were a violation of the law. Then they returned and raised the message again, now including Morena in addition to the PRI; However, police threatened the workers and forced them to erase their work with paint that they themselves sold them, the party denounced.

This dispute seems to have remained in the past as the party has opened the doors to Cuevas and expressed its support for him to reach the Senate.