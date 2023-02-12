The mayoress of cuauhtémocSandra Cuevas, and the singer-songwriter Ana Barbarathey sent a word of encouragement and improvement to Paquita of the neighborhood.

This happened as part of an event for the Day of love and Friendship held on the esplanade of the demarcation of Mexico City, where he was present caves.

Originally would be presented “Paquita” and the “El Recodo Band”but the interpreter of ‘Two-legged rat’canceled his participation, due to a severe sciatica painwhich caused them to administer a medicine and I couldn’t wake up.

Instead, he introduced Ana Barbara before 12 thousand people on the esplanade of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

You can read:

Marches and protests for this Sunday, February 12 in CDMX

They catch cleaning workers from the CDMX Government stealing strainers

A young woman is killed in a hotel in Ixtapaluca

Leads Facebook love scams

Edomex 2023 Elections: Gómez and Del Moral close pre-campaigns for the governorship; both in Texcoco

Cuevas and Ana Bárbara send messages of “honey” and “love” Paquita la del Barrio

“A singing music teacher told me, music heals, frees and saves. Tonight we are saving this wonderful absence, of course my beloved Paquita will return ”, said the singer.

Taken by the hand of the mayor of Cuauhtémocthe author of ‘Bandit’ asked for a round of applause for Sandra Cuevaswho thanked her for the invitation and later hugged her.

While, caves send lots of kisses and hugs to ‘paquita’who expressed is in the hospital and stated that he will bring her back.

“Live in love, that is what this Mexico City needs, much love, thank you”, finished your message Cuevas.