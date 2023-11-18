After spending half her life learning the trade with her uncle Jimmy Choo, Sandra Choi (Isle of Wight, 51 years old) became the brand’s creative director a decade ago. With it, the red carpet favorite luxury shoe brand has become a modern lifestyle standard, which has just signed, for example, a collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier.

“The young Sandra Choi, 25 years ago, would have dreamed of collaborating with Gaultier. He is one of my idols, and I perfectly remember many of his shows,” says the creative director via Zoom from her office in London. The legendary French brand is the latest to team up with Jimmy Choo in an annual capsule collection that is already almost a classic and which Off White, Mugler and Marine Serre, among others, have previously seen. “The first thing Gaultier’s team asked me was to think about what elements of the firm he wanted to rescue. I thought about the collections with tattoo prints, about that idea of ​​wearing lingerie as outerwear…; In general, in everything ironic that surrounds his work, that attitude of not taking himself too seriously is what he wanted to convey in the collaboration. And we got to work experimenting,” she explains.

The Wedge model with a plexiglass heel with a laser-engraved Big Ben. Manuel Vazquez

Choi affirms that what moves him to launch these collaborations is that he can always learn something new “whether in the design process, communication, in the workshop…”. It is not easy to surprise someone who has spent more than half his life designing shoes, first with his uncle Jimmy Choo, in his small workshop in East London; then under the orders of socialite Tamara Mellon, who invested in the brand until it became a global luxury shoe benchmark and a red carpet staple and, since 2013, when Mellon retired and the company was sold to the firm venture capital Jab Holding, Choi became the face of the brand. “Although I am nothing without my team. My talent is being open to different ideas,” she reiterates during this conversation. When she accepted the position, a decade ago, the designer declared in the official statement that Jimmy Choo “had to make a change, to be something more than the brand of shiny and sexy stilettos.” And so it has been. Under her leadership, she has expanded her business lines (fragrances, sunglasses, scarves, bags, hats…) and, since 2017, they were part of Capri Holdings, the American company that owns Versace and Michael Kors. This summer, Capri Holdings has become part of Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, which bought the brand pack two months ago for almost 9 billion euros to enter the European luxury league: “But few things have changed . I still go to work every day with enthusiasm. In fact, it’s better than before. This morning I changed my clothes and my husband [el también diseñador Tamburlaine Gorst] “He asked me if I was going to a party,” he jokes, “I mean that before we created party shoes to go to parties, now you can go to a party in sneakers, wear heels to go to work, make models inspired by football… The market has changed and that allows us to be more creative,” he says.

Over-the-knee boots inspired by Gaultier’s Les Tatouages ​​collection that recreate tattoos on nappa leather. Manuel Vazquez

When Sandra Choi enrolled at Central Saint Martins to help her uncle make custom high heels, she never thought that, 25 years later, she would lead a business that has a turnover of more than $600 million annually and that has opened up to creating products very disparate, touching the limits that separate the luxury leather goods brand from the exclusive lifestyle brand. “Suddenly we feel like making swimwear and we do it, at other times we have tried to try ski accessories… I think that in all these years, if I have learned anything, it is to take risks, we love to challenge ourselves, trying new things, that’s what keeps me and my team excited. We have gone from being a company that always did the same thing to trying different ideas all the time,” she explains. The key to making all this work is, according to Choi, being practical. “I am very clear that we are not artists. Everything has to make sense, be bearable. We never design thinking that we are creating future icons or anything like that, not even best-selling products. If we have an original idea, we strive to make it make sense in real life and be consistent with our brand identity. Success may or may not happen, but what matters is to keep trying,” she says.

When, at the turn of the century, Tamara Mellon managed to turn Mr. Choo’s small workshop into a global luxury footwear brand, she relied on the media (she was accessories editor of British Vogue) and her large group of famous friends. Today Jimmy Choo is still inevitably associated with celebrities and red carpets: “Of course it helps, and with social media it seems that what they wear matters more than ever,” Choi concedes, “but at the same time that generates a kind of loss of identity. Now everything is accessible and we are all over-informed, sometimes without judgment. The world is now full of people who, for example, have one aesthetic one day and a different one the next. Now I am interested in celebrities who have a clear identity, who are aware of their power and, therefore, responsible. I have two children of 10 and 13 years old, so now I look at this whole world of networks and celebrity as a mother, through them, because it worries me.”

The Bing model, of rock inspiration. Manuel Vazquez

It is curious to see how in the end the paths of Sandra and her uncle Jimmy have ended up running in the same direction. After a decade retired, the Malaysian shoemaker opened a design school in London in 2021 with a rich scholarship program to, in his own words, “transmit the knowledge acquired after so many years in fashion and, in turn, learn from the new generations”. “For me it is essential that there are young people on my team, of different nationalities and with different training,” explains his niece Sandra. “Fashion today is a completely different thing than it was when I was young. It is bought for different reasons, worn for different reasons and communicated differently. I see it in my children, and not only with fashion, but also with food or entertainment. Young people relate to each other in a different way, and we could not move forward without surrounding ourselves with young and different people. To succeed in fashion today, where everything changes so quickly, you have to be a privileged mind or, in our case, think as a collective. I like to say that at Jimmy Choo we move forward because we are open to everything, the future keeps us alert”

