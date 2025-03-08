Although he has always been very reserved with his private life, Sandra Barneda has skipped her own rules to do A tribute to his nephew who died last November. He has done it at the Genz Awards gala, who has directed with Xuso Jones, and where he wanted to remember, thus, the person who motivated him to open social networks

“I think the time has come, for me it is very special tonight because I believe a lot in the Z gene He is one of my nephews and loved all content creators. So he goes for you, “he said excitedly at the end of the event.

“I know that she is happy and enjoying the night. I know where he is, he will be applauding … “, The presenter added, who has not been able to avoid tears, which has caused her partner Xuso Jones to give her a hug in full gala.

In addition to this ceremony, the presenter also remembered her nephew on the set of Friday!where he has come To offer some details of the new edition of Survivors. In this space, she herself has wanted to explain the importance of her nephew in her life and has made it visibly excited.

“Those of us who are public characters, are always people and sometimes we must show that life goes as we are doing and that penalties have to be carried and do not have to hide. We have to transfer that and speak naturally everything that happens to us. ”

Thus, he wanted to give details about the current moment in which he is: “I am traveling that pain, because a loss is always complicated, but with a lot of love. I think losing someone, and also so young, causes a lot of pain, But we are with a lot of love and a lot of consciousness and taking care of us much more. You value life much more. ”

“When the pandemic was nobody and now hugs last more, that is what things happen that are out of our control and they transfer all the layers. We are love and vulnerability and with that nakedness, you look at another and realize that life is wonderful“He said from excited:” When you have strong and hard moments in your life, you have to think that the neighbor is in a hard time. ”