After seeing all the reunions of the couples of The island of temptationswhere Andrea and Joel, and Sthefany and Tadeo were unusual, Sandra Barneda He fired the season with an exciting speech.

“They knew that their lives would change and that Time could invent new dreams and futures“The presenter began to report while projected images summarizing all the moments lived in the intense edition.

All couples, except for two who went to the beginning of the season, were unfaithful: “The temptation rebellion beganand so it was. The strong beats accentuated the fears of some and the distrust of others. ”

“They exhausted the time until the last bonfire, which is the only one they will never forget,” said the presenter. “They learned that Only one thing really imports: they themselves“He continued.

After saying goodbye to the eighth edition, Sandra Barneda He confirmed the following edition: “An island ends, the infinite. See you very soon, but far to light The island of temptations 9thank you”.