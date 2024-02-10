You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Sandra shone in the 20 km walk.
Sandra shone in the 20 km walk.
Great performance by the Colombian athlete in the 20 kilometer walk.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The Colombian athlete Sandra Arenas He had an outstanding performance this Saturday in a walking competition in Australia.
The Pereira walker obtained second place in the 20 kilometers of the Race Walking Tour, at the national walking championships in Adelaide, Australia.
Arenas set a time of 01:27.25, which is a national record, surpassing the mark that was 01:28.02.
The Colombian arrived behind the Australian Jemina Montagwho recorded a time of 1:27.09.
The podium was completed by the Chinese Hong Liu, which clocked a time of 1:27.44.
Arenas had just competed in the 10,000 meters at the Supernova Indoor Championships, also in Australia, where she was second.
Arenas thus continues with his preparation for his participation in the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024.
Arenas, from the Antioquia League, achieved the minimum qualification standard for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by finishing second in the 20 km Asian Walking Championships, with 1:28:02.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sandra #Arenas #sights #Olympic #Games #podium #record #Australia
Leave a Reply