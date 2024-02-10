The Colombian athlete Sandra Arenas He had an outstanding performance this Saturday in a walking competition in Australia.

The Pereira walker obtained second place in the 20 kilometers of the Race Walking Tour, at the national walking championships in Adelaide, Australia.

Arenas set a time of 01:27.25, which is a national record, surpassing the mark that was 01:28.02.

The Colombian arrived behind the Australian Jemina Montagwho recorded a time of 1:27.09.

The podium was completed by the Chinese Hong Liu, which clocked a time of 1:27.44.

Arenas had just competed in the 10,000 meters at the Supernova Indoor Championships, also in Australia, where she was second.

Arenas thus continues with his preparation for his participation in the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

Arenas, from the Antioquia League, achieved the minimum qualification standard for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by finishing second in the 20 km Asian Walking Championships, with 1:28:02.

