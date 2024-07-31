Sandra Lorena Arenas reaches the Paris 2024 Olympic Games amid great uncertainty for the 20-kilometer race walk, which will take place this Thursday at 12:30 a.m. Colombian time.

The last three years of the Colombian race walker have not been the best. She once won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympicsthe world fell on her. The injuries harmed her, she created a huge problem, she said that the DT, Luis Fernando Lopezhad psychologically abused her, asked for a change of coach and special conditions to seek more victories, but nothing of that came of it.

Arenas injured her back, then suffered a hip problem again, underwent surgery on a nerve in her foot and had knee problems.

Before the Paris Olympics, she was in Bogotá trying to get in shape, so her performance in these Games is unknown. She has been “working on her own” and with her coach, the Australian Brent Vallence, she has tried to recover her level, but it has been impossible.

She set the Olympic record in March 2023, when she finished second at the Asian Championships. The time of one hour, 28 minutes and 02 seconds became a new national record and gave her a place in Paris and the World Championships in Budapest that year.

In Hungary Nothing happened. After accumulating three faults, she was excluded from the competition and has not contributed anything to Colombia’s medal count in the Olympic cycle.

In it Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) She is not on the list of medal predictions for the Games, but rather she could have access to an Olympic diploma, something that is not so clear given her background, since she has not prepared well for the Games.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent from EL TIEMPO in Paris

@lisandroabel