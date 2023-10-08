In 2001, Sandra Arana and Vanessa Jerí formed the duo of the Earthquake Girlsa duo that conquered the followers of ‘A thousand jobs‘. Although the actress had already worked on national television, her performance as Giannina Olazo In Efraín Aguilar’s production, she became famous and many remember her for her funny jokes.

After her time on the Panamericana Televisión soap opera, the model was also part of the cast of the Peruvian film ‘Días de Santiago’ and other international productions. Likewise, the national artist tried her luck in reality competitions and hosting, since she presented the ‘Espectáculos’ space with Karen Schwarz. After that, Sandra Arana He walked away from the small screen and left the country to start a new life in the United States.

What does Sandra Arana, the remembered ‘earthquake girl’, do now?

After leaving Latina, the national artist decided to leave Peru to focus on a new facet in Miami, United States, where she settled with her family. According to the model, she can enter and leave North American soil because she was born in that country. She also started from scratch with her small water ski equipment rental business.

In mid-2019, the national artist shared with her Instagram followers a photograph in which she can be seen wearing a cap and gown along with her certificate of studies that support her training as a cosmetologist. Likewise, the actress wrote “graduated.”

Sandra Arana graduated in Cosmetology in the United States. Photo: Sandra Arana/Instagram

Through their social networks, Sandra Arana He said that he had to sacrifice his job on television to fulfill one of his dreams, since he wanted to live with his family in the United States.

“I would love to work in TV, but you can’t have everything. A while ago I thought: ‘I want to live in Miami Beach, I don’t want a car, I want to go to the beach every day.’ And what do you think? This is what I’m doing. Also I thought about having my sister and nephews close, and it came true. I am a very lucky woman,” she said.