Sandra Arana She surprised her Instagram followers by revealing that she became a grandmother for the first time. The actress could not hide her happiness and dedicated a tender message to the new member of the family.

Through a moving post, the former television host virtually introduced her grandson and shared some snapshots of his arrival home.

“I present to you the new owner of my heart. My grandson Lionel Careno Meza Urquiaga, ”wrote the remembered member of the novel Thousand Offices, before thanking her son and daughter-in-law.

In the photographs that Sandra Arana published on her account Instagram the proud parents can be seen posing with the newborn in their arms.

The Peruvian artist, who currently resides in the United States, received the congratulations of her thousands of followers after sharing the happy news.

Sandra Arana

The baby is the fruit of love between Renatto Meza Arana, the only son of the actress, and her partner Carolina. The two were married in November 2019 in the state of Texas.

Sandra Arana: this is how she revealed that she would be a grandmother

The artist announced the paternity of her firstborn during a virtual interview with the program Modo shows. “Karen (Schwarz), you don’t know the news I have to give you. I’m going to be a grandmother! ”He said.

Minutes later, Sandra Arana proudly said that they would have a male grandson. Carlos Barraza, Antonio Pavón and the host of the space did not hesitate to congratulate her.

Instagram, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.