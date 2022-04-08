José Ramón Sandoval, coach of Fuenlabrada, has assured that he is only looking at the short term in the fight that his team is waging to seal the permanence in LaLiga SmartBank. “We do not count. We are looking at the present, the first game that we have to play against Huesca. We are taking the path of the game, of the connection between the players on the pitch. I am optimistic”, he pointed out at a press conference.

“We are there, we still have options to come back. We are not going to stop believing. The team is going with maximum intensity, in physical parameters we are raising the level. And that means that we are in a position to win games.” has stated.

His team came from losing 3-2 in Leganés in a game that they won 0-2: “The dressing room has faced this defeat with great maturity. We know that we did things well in the first half, that the team found themselves with the ball again. We continue to qualify mistakes and I think the team is at the point where I would like to see it in order to know how to compete”. “I think the team behaved well defensively the other day but there are nuances that we have to continue working on because this team, with very little penalty. We have to continue promoting that mentality that the player is capable of winning because 0-2 we can’t lower our arms so soon,” he said.

On the other hand, he analyzed what Fuenlabrada has left ahead: “We divided the remainder of the season into three stretches of four games, because if we weren’t capable in one we had the opportunity to reverse it in the second. The defeats in some of those stages shouldn’t hurt us”. “We have another opportunity to start subtracting, I hope that in this second stage we have more points in our favour. In the first we have had three away games and that is very difficult. Now we have two at home, at home we cannot escape “, he completed.