Sandor Martín touched the glory at Barclays Center in Brooklyn but in the end he escaped. He made a quality and courage to win the title of the world, but the points gave the victory to the Dominican Alberto Puello, who held the undefeated in his first defense of the Super Light Weight belt of the World Boxing Council (WBC).

“All your life waiting, you have to give everything,” Rafa Martín, his father and coach, told him in the corner just before starting the twelve and last assault of the fight. The one from Nou Barris tried, put everything inside, although two judges gave Puello and the third to Catalan.

In statements a The avant -garde Days before the fight, Martín remarked that his tactics consisted of having a hot heart and cold head. Energy and tactics, and that’s how the Barcelona fighter behaved. Maybe he paid his inactivity, more than a year ago that he did not compete (since December 2023), and after the passage of Ecuador he was more off, without losing his face at any time.

At 31, with a record until the date of 42 victories (15 per KO) and three losses, this was his great opportunity to crown himself, to make his dream come true to whom he has dedicated his entire career as a fighter. It was the first opportunity to be world champion and from the initial bell blow he showed that, if losing, it would be after hinged as if there were no tomorrow.

Against him, he weighed that, in an equalized fight, the title defender always has a margin of advantage. And, in addition, Puello was heat from the public, with a lot of Dominican, one of the most numerous Hispanic communities in New York.

The two boxers came out very fast in the first assault, as if they did not have time to lose. There was no scoring or study. Sandor ended up aggressive, as if he was in a hurry to finish off the task and crowned.

In the second Martín persevered on that path. He made it clear that he had not undertaken this trip to speculate. He knew he played outside his home. In part, Puello seemed surprised by that energy, but the Dominican did not cut himself and from his greatest size and longer arms, he replied with the attacks. It was a Pim Pam Pum.

The clash continued like a touca and daca. Puello tried to take the lead in the third assault with a severe attack that Martín responded with Bravura. The fight was fiery and Catalan managed to impact his rival more times.

Already in the room, Martín looked for the Dominican’s liver. They fought in the center of the quadrilateral, without step back neither one nor the other, nor trying to tangle the contest to grip in the melee.

The fifth started with a elusive Spanish, which took the initiative. It still went ahead in terms of blows, although the champion began to get hands that hit.

“He thinks he is the champion and you have to do a little more,” his father stressed before the sixth assault. “You win but it takes more,” he insisted.

They came out as bulls again in the sixth, Martín worked the flotation line of the opposite. However, in Ecuador, the one from Nou Barris gave rise to having lowered some revolutions. He looks something more static, less energetic.

In the seventh Martin continued in the lead, without anyone wanting to give in a span. But Puello surprised in the eighth with two good hands as soon as he got up from the stool. At that time the fatigue began to be noticed and Martín seemed to have lost freshness and retreated in his strategy

Before entering the ninth, his father begged him again to continue, not to give in. He redoubled the attack although Puello resisted and counterattacked.

During the last three assaults, equality continued, but all the suggestions that Martin went for all were slowed down by the lack of air and legs. Nor Puello offered image of superiority, punished by the gloves of the applicant.

Although his father reiterated that he had to burn all the ships, Martín failed to stalk the champion. The final bell rang and the applicant was standing there, proud. The ball was a coin thrown into the air. The champion’s law was imposed.