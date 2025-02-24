I overwhelm the miscellaneous portraits that hangs from a wall in the Boxeo Vega de Rubí club.

All, Spanish fighters.

From the heights we are contemplated by Perico Fernández (82 victories, 28 per KO, fifteen losses), José Legrá (129-11-4), Pedro Carrasco (105-3-2), José Manuel Urtain (53-1-4), Paulino Uzcudun (49-17-3) or The foal of Vallecas (47-3-0).

Among them Luce Sandor Martín (42-15-3), the phenomenon that has gathered us in this scenario.

Sandor Martín (31 years old) is small and sharp (it measures 1.71 m, weighs 63 kilos), speaks quickly and has the determination in the look and an aura that distinguishes it: this is not a boxer to use, but rather a Púgil 2.0, a university student of wise speech and orderly life (his father and coach, Rafa Martín, and his wife, Naiara; Little Jimena, daughter of Sandor and Naiara, has stayed with the grandparents: he is only 21 months old) who has decided to throw the world for Montera.

On Saturday, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Dominican Alberto Puello will be measured for the World Super League title (between 61.2 and 63.5 kilos).





If it continues to grow as it is doing, Sandor Martín will be placed at the height of Ilia Topuria).





You have said that the fight with Puello will be the greatest mess of your life. Because?

It is my first opportunity to fight for a world title. I lead a lifetime dedicated to this. And this will allow me to change my future and that of my family. This is the fight that can shoot me up.

Would your future change?

Being world champion is something that anyone can no longer take away. The day I lose will be former world champion, do you understand me?

Is it a very strong bag?

Yes, although until now the boxing has treated me very well. I can live exclusively from him.

Since when is it professional?

Since 2011. And I dedicate myself fully since I fought for the European Championship, in 2017. Although the balance that I have left is somewhat minimal, huh? You have to pay a lot of expenses, I do not fight every month … Anyway, now I am alive of this, but it has taken six years to get here.

And in those six years, what did he do?

He taught in the gym, the Ko Verdún. And I took my bachelor and did the higher degree with honor registration. At university, I studied coffee but I had to stop after the fourth year because I didn’t give my life for more. At university I already told myself that I wanted to dedicate myself to boxing and I couldn’t with everything. I have not been wrong, and what I need will recover when boxing ends.

(The father, Rafa Martín, tells me that he had opened the gym in the eighties: “They were the years of the crisis. There was no work in Spain, I liked boxing and I had been good. I had been Iberian peso champion Medium in 1982. I had forty fighting: 39 victories, 37 per KO, and a defeat; but this is interested? ”).

You boxa because your father boxed?

No. Boxing because it has had to be so. I never grew dedicated to boxing, but conditioned. My father never tried to instill it in me. Boxing because the goat throws the mountain and, in the end, the tendency to be every day in the gym took me there. What conditioned everything is that it was good for me.

(The father states: “The child came to the gym because I didn’t know where to leave him,” he laughs).

And if he had been wrong, would he have moved on?

I would have done what I could have even reached my roof, a roof that I have not found today. I guess I would have done something related to boxing, help people.



Sandor Martín, days before traveling to New York, the scene of his fight for the World Super League title Pau Venteo / Shooting

How was the last year? (Well, there has been a dance of dates and applicants and Sandor Martín has spent a year without competing, waiting for the day to close).

It has been tedious because there have been many postponements. I’ve been preparing this fight since August. It was going to be in November, then December, then March. There have been hard times mentally, although we have been professionals and we have maintained the focus.

Have they raised at some point the possibility that the fight did not come out?

The promoters always had the word that my moment was going to arrive. They asked me patience and have fulfilled their word. It has been a gentlemen’s pact.

And when he knew that his rival would be Alberto Puello (30 years, 23 victories, 10 per Ko, 0 losses), did he go on to train with a left -handed?

Claaaro. I have gone from an hour and a half to four hours very demanding daily.

Very demanding?

On a Monday afternoon you make twelve sparring assaults against several colleagues to everything that des and the next day at nine in the morning you do sprints. And you always go with pains.

When sparrings does, it puts a pulsometer?

No, a bad blow with the monitor can damage you. But I calculate that I go between 180 and 200 pulsations.

In combat, do you manage anger?

Yes, because you can play against you. But not only anger, but all emotions. You have to be very aware of everything: hot heart and cold mind.

To manage that, do you have a psychologist?

In the last year and a half I work with a psychologist, but before he did not. The boxer is done on the fly. Based on mistakes you learn to contemplate.



Rafa Martín sells his son, Sandor, before a training in Rubí Pau Venteo / Shooting

To have your coach’s father, is it easy?

He passes from me, I am one more in the gym. He knows how to be a coach when he plays. It treats me as one more, which is how it should be.

(Daily, Sandor Martín trains at the Ko Verdún of Nou Barris, in Barcelona, ​​his father’s gym, origin of his career).

And the conversations at home?

It is our life, we are every day in the gym. Working with your father is to keep talking about the same when he gets home. Now, luckily, we live in separate houses, so I can tell you things that we have not lived together. Our relationship is good, he is a great advisor.