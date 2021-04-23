The Matchroom evening in Barcelona was a whirlwind of emotions. There was everything. In the stellar combat of the night, Sandor Martín gave a new recital to retain the European Super Lightweight Championship. It was imposed, by unanimous decision (119-107, 117-109 and 117-110) to Kay Prosper. The 27-year-old Catalan once again showed all his qualities to completely annul the Englishman, who wanted to dirty the fight as the only weapon to change the future. With this victory, Sandor adds his third European and looks very high. You can look at the big names in the division head-on. The opportunity to make a World Cup is getting closer and closer.

The fight only had one rhythm: the one set by Sandor. The champion was faster in defense and in attack. He showed it in the second round, when he caught Prosper with a crochet. “There is much left, there is time,” he said to himself in the corner. It was true. The combat had the same dynamics: eThe Englishman tried to hunt him down, but Martin went away and replied masterfully. Leg defense, waist, dodge, guard up … there was not a facet that left untested. The only round that Prosper complicated Sandor was the eighth. He messed it up in such a way that the Spanish did not show off. Out of there, recital. The challenger lost two points for dirtying the fight with low blows and to the back of the neck. The only discordant note of a lawsuit in which it is clear that despite playing his 40th fight as a professional, Sandor’s roof is still far away. Keep growing in every fight.

Kerman defeats Smith after two knockdowns

“I’m going to give him war,” Kerman Lejarraga snapped before leaving the fifth round of his fight against Jez Smith. The Basque had started the fight well. Sending with the jab and in distance, but from the third he shortened the distance and there he suffered. The Englishman sent him twice (third and fourth rounds) to the ground with an uppercut on the counterattack. The second hurt him a little more, but he knew how to suffer and move on. Many saw the ghosts of the past, but Lejarraga trusted himself and decided to go with his ideas to the end. “Roosters always die on the line”, they say in Mexico.

Kerman came out to put more pace and pressure, but with a head. “Work remotely,” they asked him on the corner. And he did. He was adding punishment to Smith, who in the sixth he left him touched. He knew it was the way and in the seventh, after hunting him again, the referee stopped the fight. Hasty for some. The truth is that Smith was wrinkled and did not throw blows. It avoided what we all saw. Health and Kerman slammed the table: falls and rises. Forever.

Gago and McDonnell make a controversial null

Indignation is the word that best defines the feelings of the Spanish fans after the duel between Andoni Gago and Gavin McDonnell. The fight ended with a null after four rounds (50-46, 48-48 and 48-48). The fight was stopped by a cut of the English in a heap of nonsense. Gago caused the wound in his opponent after a clear hit, but the referee maintained that it had been by a head butt and when the first four rounds were consumed he went to the cards. The European featherweight champion, making his first defense, dominated the first two rounds and the fourth. SOnly the third (the cut occurred in the first) was able to escape.

Gago was true to his style. He came out to put pace, a lot, with which he canceled McDonnell. The Englishman had greater scope, but he did not know how to take advantage of it and suffered constantly. With the left crochet, the Basque was punishing his opponent. McDonnell was not comfortable and it showed. Before starting the fourth round, the doctor “left one more round” to the applicant. Before the fifth he decided to stop it. It was a risk to his health. The doubt did not exist. Hit save, TKO win for Gago. But the referee upheld his mistake at the table and the cards were read. Of fireworks. The English judge saw a totally different fight (50-46) and the other two (including a Spanish one) saw a draw at least debatable, despite this, his opinion should not have mattered. The English have already said that they will ask EBU for a rematch. It would be his thing, although the continental body should act ex officio and change the null for a victory for Gago. Just enough.

In the other match on the main card, Bernard Torres impressed again. The Norwegian fighter (born in Thailand) and who belongs to the Spanish promoter Maravillabox knocked out Colombian Anuar Salas in two rounds. He goes 14-0 (6 KO) and starts looking high at featherweight.