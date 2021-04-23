Matchroom resumes its commitment to Spain. After opening in our country in 2019, the English promoter planned “two or three events” in 2020, but the pandemic upset everything. In 2021 they wanted to recover the project and they do it this Friday (20:00, DAZN) with a show in which hIt will open two European Championships in contention, a triple duel Spain vs United Kingdom and in which Sandor Martín (37-2, 13 KO) will be in the main fight, something that already happened in 2019.

The 27-year-old Catalan is in the best moment of his career. He is a two-time continental super lightweight champion and signed with OPI Since 82 and Matchroom at the end of 2020. A new defense of his belt would leave him on the verge of a further step, but Sandor doesn’t trust a complex opponent like Kay Prosper (14-1-1, 7 KO). The 36-year-old Englishman is current British division champion and knows what could be on his last train. There is little information about him, so ignorance and his size (he is bigger than Sandor) will be his greatest weapons. “There is not much, but I have seen what it takes to extract the plans of the fight“, warns the champion. With a technical and highly mobile boxing, Sandor is a favorite. It is expected that the English will come out for him and Martín will look. The Spanish is clear: “I am the champion. He wants something of mine. Come to him“.

The co-star duel will have Kerman Lejarraga (31-2, 24 KO). He does not dispute any belt, but the English know about the media pull of the 29-year-old Basque, and they want to take advantage of it. Since losing the European welterweight championship to Avanesyan and moving up the ranks, he has seen an improvement in his boxing. “This Friday we will see new things“, his coach warned in the preview, Txutxi del Valle. He also said it at the press conference. Jez Smith (12-2-1, 5 KO) will be in charge of continuing to measure the evolution of the ‘Morga’s Revolver’, who “tHe still does not think about the European Union Superwelter Championship“, a belt that should be played in the summer if everything goes well in Barcelona.”He does not underestimate his opponent “, and the Englishman has grown up:” Kerman has given his best level. Not me, “he snapped in the preview.

TThe opponent has also grown up Andoni Gago (24-3-3, 7 KO), Gavin McDonnell (22-2-2, 6 KO). “He is the champion, but I think I have a higher level,” said the Englishman in the preview. The 35-year-old Basque did not give it importance. He has done a good preparation and will come out, as always, “with the idea of ​​putting a lot of rhythm from the first minute“McDonnell has twice been a challenger to a world belt and that makes him confident. Also his size, which can be a key factor. Despite this, it comes with a year and a half of inactivity. He does not give importance to it, neither does Gago, since he knows of its quality. On paper, the fight is the most even and unpredictable of the night. It will be the second in the order of the show (around 8:50 p.m.). The broadcast will start with the duel between the Norwegian-Filipino Bernard Torres (13-0, 5 KO), an important prospect for Maravillabox, who will meet Colombian Anuar Salas (20-8-1, 12 KO).