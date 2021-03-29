Emirates (Federation)

Sandooq Al Watan announced the launch of the Spring Session 2021 of the Emirati Coder Initiative for the basic level, which will be held from March 27 to April 8 through the “Thinker” platform. 920 male and female students from different parts of the UAE are participating in the virtual program. Its next session includes 40 training hours, and multiple lessons on programming and developing games and simple applications.

Hind Baqer

The Emirati Coder Initiative is being held with the support of the Aldar Real Estate Company, and aims to prepare and qualify a generation that possesses advanced programming and technical tools and skills that enable it to complete development, face the challenges of the future and keep pace with its changes, especially the economic ones, by investing in knowledge and preparing creative national minds that enhance the country’s leadership in various Domains. Hind Baqer, Director General of Al Watan Fund, said: “The Emirati Coder Initiative is witnessing an increasing turnout of students from all UAE cities and regions, indicating the great awareness among Emirati students of the importance of acquiring digital skills to build the future. The problem of a participatory community educational incubator with high responsibility, which qualified it to occupy a prominent place within the educational process. Sandooq Al Watan is committed to initiatives that translate the vision of wise leadership into building a sustainable knowledge economy based on national skills familiar with knowledge and innovation tools.

Salwa Al-Maflehi

Salwa Al Maflahi, Director of Sustainability and Social Responsibility Department at Aldar Real Estate, said: “We are pleased with the great progress and increasing demand witnessed by the Emirati Programmer Program, as Aldar Properties is proud to support the various educational initiatives launched by the Al Watan Fund over the past years. The success of the Emirati Coder Program demonstrates the creativity and potential of the Emirati students.

For her part, Dr. Azza Hamad Al Kaabi, Senior Director of Strategic Programs at Fund Al Watan, said: “The initiative program is prepared in line with the skills and abilities of students, allowing them to participate remotely in acquiring a programming language and developing creative thinking skills, through simple games and interactive educational videos. . “This initiative is of great value as it contributes to the formation of a generation of programmers who are able to take on the most prestigious job tasks.”

The Emirati Coder Initiative targets students between the ages of 7 and 14, through which they are taught the basics of programming in a fun, interactive manner commensurate with their individual skills and distinct abilities.