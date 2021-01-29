On January 29, the death of the trans actress was confirmed Sandie crisp, at 61 years of age. According to information released by TMZ, the artist’s departure occurred last Wednesday for reasons that have not been disclosed.

Famous in American underground culture, Sandie Crisp gained worldwide notoriety with the disturbing video Obey the walrus, which went viral on the Internet in 2007.

However, the aforementioned clip is actually an excerpt from the movie The goddess bunny (The Rabbit Goddess) from 1998, a film that was conceived and directed by Nick bougas like a biography of Sandie Crisp, with passages from her work on the Los Angeles underground scene, plus the hardships of living with polio and being HIV positive.

Despite this, and before the fame acquired by Obece a la morsa, the trans actress was invited to participate in the music video for The dope show”(1998) by Marilyn Manson.

It also appears in “Fallen Leaves“(2006) by Billy Talent and”Puppet MasterFrom Cypress Hill, 1997.

The news of her death was lamented by the singer Lana del Rey through her Instagram account, where in addition to sharing photographs of Sandie Crisp, she wrote:

“You meant everything to my sister and Hunter, and that’s why you meant a lot to me. Thank you for bringing so much joy to your lives. “

29.1.2021 | Post from singer Lana del Rey mourning the death of trans actress Sandie Crisp. Photo: Capture Lana del Rey / Instagram

On the other hand, through the platform GoFundMe Funds have been requested to cover the funeral services of Sandie Crisp, who lived her last days in a small room infested with insects and supported by state subsidy, according to a friend of hers.

