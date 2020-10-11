UFC Fight Island 5 was a kicking night. The stellar combat was closed with a great KO from Cory Sandhagen to Marlon Moraes. Spectacular action for one of the best bantamweight of recent times … but that does not serve the American to take the most beautiful finish of the day. Joaquin Buckley takes that honor with another tremendous kick to Impa Kasanganay, which places him among the best KO’s in history. Outside of that comparison, Sandhagen surprised everyone. First to Moraes, who did not expect such an action, and then to the rest of the UFC universe. It fulminated the number one ranking of the rooster, but the American was cautious. He would like one more fight before and after and to think about the title. Aljamain Sterling, the last man to beat Sandhagen and number two in the weight classification, rubs his hands. It may be your golden opportunity.

Bantamweight is undoubtedly exciting and tonight’s stellar fight made that clear again. Moraes has much more experience than Sandhagen, who didn’t notice the difference.. The first round was very close. Moraes cut distance and arrived with good hands, but they were all isolated actions. Sandhagen did the same, but neither hit as much nor knew how to keep him away. The American was considerably taller, but did not take advantage of him in the opening act. In the second, things changed.

Sandhagen began to squeeze. Thus, while he commanded, he imposed the long distance. His legs and arms reached their destination earlier than those of Moraes, who was constantly trying to shorten. In one of those actions, Sandhagen invented a spinning kick that was lethal for Moraes, who had covered, but it was not enough. LThe back of the American’s ankle hit the side of his opponent. Those blows are of immediate disconnection and history repeated itself. Moraes plummeted and the referee stopped the fight. Too soon? That was the question that was generated among fans on social networks. The only certainty is that Sandhagen’s flight started in the octagon with the kicks and continues in the rankings. Look up. Look at the title.

