Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The official weigh-in event was held at the Etihad Arena, where all 26 participating athletes passed, and the countdown to UFC Fight Night Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov began.

Following the weigh-in, the athletes met each other in front of a large audience of MMA fans, setting the stage for a night of competition and excitement.

The two main contenders, Cory Sandhagen, who has a 17-4-0 record, and Umar Nurmagomedov, who has a 17-0 record, have shown they are ready to compete for the UFC Bantamweight Championship in a heated matchup, raising the expectations for their main event bout.

In other fights, Shara Mukhamedov and Michael Oleksiyczuk, along with Marlon Vera and Davison Figueiredo, have shown their readiness to perform at a high level in this tournament full of strong confrontations, ensuring a night full of exciting competition.

Local celebrity Mohammed Yahya, the first Emirati to compete in the UFC, was given a standing ovation during the official weigh-in.

Yahya is preparing to face Brazilian Kao Fernandes in a lightweight bout, as he seeks to achieve his first victory with the organization.