The photo of Democrat Bernie Sanders in woolen gloves on the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration is perhaps not the best image of the US senator, but it has been a gold mine in charity sales.

Bernie Sanders, the 79-year-old legislator from Vermont and leader of the left wing of the Democrats, announced that he raised $ 1.8 million for charity by selling items with his image, bundled with a parka and knitted gloves from lana at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

The image has already been the subject of thousands of “memes” on social media and has turned this curmudgeonly veteran politician and two-time presidential candidate into an Internet star even more than before.

“Jane and I have been amazed at the creativity shown by so many people over the past week, and we are excited to be able to use my Internet fame to help Vermont’s most needy,” Sanders said in a statement.

“But even this amount of money is not a replacement for congressional action,” he added, referring to efforts to pass a huge financial aid package amid the pandemic.

“I will do everything I can in Washington to make sure that workers in Vermont and across the country receive the relief they need in the midst of the worst crisis we have faced since the Great Depression,” he continued.

Sanders’ office added that the groups that received the money were the Vermont headquarters of “Meals on Wheels” and the Vermont Parents and Children network.

“The Internet is like a wild animal”

The initial stock of T-shirts and other items was sold in 30 minutes. Now there is a waiting list for the rest of the orders.

The photo of Sanders, in which he also appears with a light blue mask, was taken by AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski. “The Internet is like a wild animal, difficult to predict and hard to tame,” said the photographer, impressed by what happened to his image.

According to Sanders’ office, as part of the agreement to license the image, Getty Images, which distributes AFP photos in the United States, will donate all proceeds from it to “Meals on Wheels.”

With AFP