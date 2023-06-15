The Philips DynastyFormer top executives Jan Post and Jan Timmer tell Sander Schimmelpenninck what they thought of the largest Philips reorganization, in which forty thousand people were fired. They don’t mince words: “If the company had never moved to Amsterdam, Philips would have looked different today.”



Natalie Niehoff



15 Jun. 2023

In the early 1990s, Philips was doing well. Or so it seemed. Because the company turned out to be closer to bankruptcy than the directors thought at the time. Jan Timmer was then instructed to save what could be saved.

How do the former directors of Philips look back on these turbulent times? They talk candidly about the mass layoffs and the stress that everyone experienced when things went so badly for Philips. All of this can be seen in the online video series The Philips Dynastyin which Sander Schimmelpenninck, together with Eline Hintzen, the great-granddaughter of former CEO Frits Philips, searches for the legacy of the Philips family. See also Indonesia set to reach palm oil replanting target: official - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

In the latest episode of The Philips Dynasty also discusses what happened to the family assets of the Philips family and how it was possible that the assets disappeared so quickly after the death of Frits Philips.

The Philips Dynasty look up Play. This is the free video service of this newspaper with newsworthy series, explainer videos and showbiz. You can find Play in the app by clicking on the red button at the bottom of the screen. Are you in the browser? Then click on Play at the top of your navigation bar. Or visit ad.nl/play.

Eline Hintzen and Sander Schimmelpenninck © Nadia ten Wolde

