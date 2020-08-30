In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, there is a lot of noise about Sandeep Singh. Sandeep Singh first described himself as the closest friend of Sushant, while from family to Riya Chakraborty she has said that she does not know any Sandeep Singh. The political tussle about Sandeep Singh has also intensified, as his picture has come to the fore with many stalwarts from BJP to Devendra Fadnavis. Now there is another interesting twist in the case as the photo of Sandeep Singh with Kangana Ranaut and his sister Rangoli Chandel has surfaced, which is becoming very viral.

Sandeep is the co-producer of PM Modi’s biopic

Sandeep Singh is a filmmaker by profession who has co-produced the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From the Congress to all the anti-BJP parties are questioning Sandeep Singh, while Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut herself has raised Sandeep Singh in the dock several times. But now when his picture with Sandeep Singh has come to the fore, questions have started to be raised about Kangana on social media.

Rangoli praised Sandeep



Sandeep’s photo with Kangana and Rangoli has surfaced, which is definitely a bit old. All three are seen laughing in this. This photo is also present on Sandeep Singh’s website. After Sushant’s death on June 14, Sandeep Singh was the most visible from the hospital to the house. He also reached the crematorium with Ankita Lokhande. Not only this, Sandeep wrote in a post on social media, which was also praised by Kangana’s sister Rangoli.

‘Sushant, Ankita and my trio’



Sandeep even wrote in his post that Sushant was handled very well by Ankita Lokhande. Only Ankita could save Sushant. Sandeep wrote that he wants Sushant, Ankita and their trio to live again. Rangoli Chandel also posted this post of Sandeep, praising his words while posting on Instagram.

Anil Deshmukh said – Sandeep Singh’s relations will be investigated

However, political noise has increased with regard to Sandeep Singh, while Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that matters related to Sandeep, his relationship with Bollywood, connection to BJP will be thoroughly investigated. Anil Deshmukh said, ‘What is Sandip Singh’s relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party? From the Sushant case, what is the connection with the drug charges coming out? It is being verified. All complaints related to him have come to me.

‘Sandeep was talking to police about Dubai’

Sushant Case: Eyewitness Surjeet Singh claims – Saneep Singh was talking to police from Dubai



On the one hand, according to the statement of the Maharashtra Home Minister, the Mumbai Police will investigate Sandeep, while the CBI can also call Sandeep for questioning in the coming days. Karni Sena’s Mumbai Vice President Surjit Singh Rathore also said in his interview that Sandeep’s gestures were not right outside the Cooper Hospital. According to Surjeet, he had heard Sandeep talking with the police about Dubai.

Subramanian Swamy said- check, how many times has he been to Dubai?

Sushant and Sandeep had not been talked for 10 months, questions raised on Dubai connection



BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has already said that Sandeep Singh’s Dubai connection should be investigated. According to the owner, Sandeep Singh’s travel details should be investigated how many times he has been to Dubai and why?