Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandeep Singh has filed a defamation case against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami for showing false news against him. Sandeep Singh has also shared a copy of this legal notice sent to him on his social account. Sandeep Singh has demanded compensation of Rs 200 crore from the channel, accusing him of tarnishing his image.

Sharing it, Sandeep Singh wrote, “Now is the time to pay.” The notice issued by Sandeep Singh’s lawyer states that he is a famous producer and filmmaker of Bollywood, against whom false news about criminal intent was shown, while he knew that Sushant and he were good friends from their own straggling time. Were.



In this notice, it has also been said to remove videos, footage and articles of wrong news shown or written against Sandeep Singh and apologize by issuing written or video. Along with this, due to tarnishing the image of Sandeep Singh, he has also demanded compensation of Rs 200 crore from the channel.

Please tell that since the death of Sandeep Singh Sushant was being told in the circle of doubt. After Sushant’s death, Sandeep Singh was the first to reach his home. However, Sandeep Singh said in an interview that he has not had any talking terms with Sushant for a long time. It was being said that Sushant Singh’s family did not know him, after which he shared a screenshot of the conversation with actor and his sister Mitu Singh last month.

Sharing the first screenshot, Sandeep Singh wrote, ‘Sorry brother, my silence is spoiling the image of me and my family for 20 years. I did not know that in today’s time, Friendship requires a certificate. Today I am making my personal chat public, because this is the last solution I have left to tell the equation between us.



In another post, Sandeep Singh wrote, ‘When I heard about you on June 14, I could not stop myself and I rushed towards your house with deep sorrow. I was surprised to see that there was none other than Mitu Didi. I am still thinking today whether I made a mistake by standing there with your sister during that difficult time or whether I should have waited for the rest of your friends to arrive. ‘