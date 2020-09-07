His alleged friend Sandeep Singh, who came into the discussion after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has now surfaced openly on social media. Actually, after Sushant’s death, people are raising doubts on Sandeep Singh and calling him a suspect. Sandeep Singh has reacted strongly to the speculations being leveled at him and rumors related to himself about Sushant’s death. Similarly, Sandeep Singh has also clarified an old news story in which Sandeep Singh was accused of sexual exploitation.

Actually this case is from Mauritius and is quite old. Sandeep has shared a letter of June 2018, an official from Port Louis, in which Sandeep has been described as innocent. The letter reads, ‘It is reported that according to police records, Mr. Sandeep Vinod Kumar Singh who was born on 2 September 1981 and holds Indian passport number Z4318005, has no connection with any police case in Mauritius. Nor is there any investigation going on against them in the police. ‘



Sharing the post, Sandeep wrote, ‘Only to put an end to all the speculations that those who burn me put on the Mauritius story to tarnish the image of my self-made man. Sharing letter of Mauritius Police. This has never been the case.

Let us tell you that there have been many reports about Sandeep Singh on the internet, claiming that he attempted to sexually abuse a minor boy in Mauritius. Reports claimed that Sandeep attempted to forcibly have sex with the Swiss boy. Meanwhile, Sandeep has also shared screenshots of some of his chats with Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Mitu Singh and claimed that he was only helping Sushant’s family at that time.