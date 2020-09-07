In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the role of his alleged friend Sandeep Singh from the beginning has been questioned. Many people have also raised questions about how Sandeep Singh came to light immediately after Sushant’s death, even though he had no contact for a long time. Now Sandeep has also started to open his case on this matter.

Sandeep admitted – did not talk to Sushant for 1 year

After speaking on social media, Sandeep said while talking to TV channel Aaj Tak, ‘I am Bihari. If we see the meaning of unknown here, then people reach to shoulder it. Sushant was my friend since 2011, so how do I not go? What if I haven’t talked to him for 1 year? I was busy with the film ‘PM Narendra Modi’ and Sushant in ‘Drive’. I just went to be part of the crowd. When I reached there, there was only Mitu Didi, no one from the family. ‘

Even after Sandeep’s call details surfaced, a lot of questions were raised. In response to this, he said, ‘I had come to support the family but

My call history was removed and allegations were made. Me and Mahesh Shetty reached there like a good friend but should I rehearse there first as a film producer when to show my finger. When the camera is seen, the photo should be taken with a tear in the eye.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questioned SSR’s ‘close friend’ Sandeep Singh

‘Mitu didi was alone, help reached’

On the day of Sushant’s funeral, Sandeep said, “I went home to leave Mitu Didi from the hospital.” The next day was the funeral. No one came from the family. There was no confirmation when the father would come from Patna. When will the family come from Chandigarh. Funeral preparations had to be made. I asked Mitu Didi what to do, because the police said that only 25 people will be allowed. After this, Mitu Didi said that no one has come yet. She was also in shock and could not think anything. So I messaged them that I am going home, come at 9 o’clock and then talk. ‘

‘I have done nothing wrong’

About Sushant’s deadbody being taken to Cooper Hospital, Sandeep said, “I got a call from a policeman that you have to go to Cooper Hospital with ID. So we went to the Cooper Hospital with Sushant’s corpse. At that time, we were not in a position to question why Lilavati Hospital or Nanavati Hospital was not going. I came there without thinking. If I would be called by the Mumbai Police or the CBI, I would go there too. I did not do anything wrong.’

Sushant Singh Rajput case: The vehicle which was seen outside Sandeep Singh’s house used to go to and from Riya

Riya’s claims are wrong

Riya in her statement talked about Sushant taking drugs and depression. Talking about this, Sandeep said, ‘In the interrogation I was asked that do you think a man like Sushant can do Suicide? I just replied that I do not think that a man like Sushant cannot do Suicide. Sushant never took any medicine or drugs in front of me. This is from 2013 or 2014. Riya is talking about 2013, at that time I did not feel anything like that. He was very happy at that time. We also went to Goa. I have never felt that she is depressed or that she is scared of flight.