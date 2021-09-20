In recent weeks we have had the opportunity to try a product that will be interesting especially to those who often find themselves making video calls with their hands full or recording videos in which the subject tends to move around the frame, it is about Sandberg Motion Tracking Phone Mount and it is a support for the smartphone able to follow a person to ensure that the latter always remains within the frame. In this review I will explain how it works and how it behaves in reality, but let’s start from the basics, that is the packaging and its contents.

Packaging

The box in which the product is delivered is very simple, the colors are the distinctive ones of Sandberg, then black and blue, and then we find indicated what are the main characteristics of the product, including artificial intelligence for tracking, autonomy that reaches up to 8 hours and so on.

Inside we find the smartphone support, a USB-A to USB-C cable for charging the device, a useful support to mount Sandberg Motion Tracking Phone Mount on top of a tripod or other supports with compatible screw and finally a small manual instructions. The content therefore offers us everything we need even when using the stand on a tripod, especially useful if you plan to use this device outdoors, where support points are scarce, but in reality also at home it is useful for having the shot at the right height, which often does not match the height of the table or of the piece of furniture on which we had thought of placing it.

Materials and characteristics

Sandberg Motion Tracking Phone Mount is made with excellent materials, the feeling when holding it is solid, but at the same time it maintains a low weight of 300 grams, it is therefore not difficult to carry it around and it is not a huge bulk to hold in your backpack when you want to take a video outside.

The part where the smartphone is actually inserted has aminimum extension of 4 cm and maximum of 8.5 cm, therefore it manages to keep most of the smartphones on the market without problems, and it can also be rotated to have the phone in portrait or landscape mode without any difficulty. There rotation takes place at 360 degrees, there are no dead corners, so you can, for example, place it on a table and rotate around it while remaining within the frame.

On the front we find the room equipped with artificial intelligence that is able to recognize the presence of a person and follow his movements, furthermore above there is the only key present on the entire surface of the support, necessary for switching on and off. . On the base there is then the thread for the tripod support screw and finally on the back we find a USB-C input for charging. The overall design is quite clean and pleasant, with the branding embossed on the lower front.

Functionality and performance

The peculiarity of this support lies in the fact that no application is required to be installed on the smartphone to track a subject, this is because the AI camera works independently, in fact, even without inserting the smartphone you can turn on the device and walking around it it will follow us.

Personally I am undecided on the effectiveness of this feature, in fact in practical use it could bring advantages, but also disadvantages, depending on the type of use we want to make of it. If our aim is to use the support during the video calls family, the absence of an app can be very convenient, in fact we avoid weighing down our smartphone with an additional application that could take up space and burden the battery, furthermore we are not tied to an application and we can use the mobile as we prefer, for example to record a video, to video call with WhatsApp, with Telegram or through any other service.

Different speech for those who perhaps have to present something via videoconference, or for those who create video content and need precision in framing, in fact, not having an app available, it is not possible to adjust anything regarding the tracking of the person, a subject from tracking or choose the speed, nor (perhaps it is the lack that weighs the most) keeping the people you want to track in the center of the frame.

In fact, putting the smartphone in landscape mode, you go to have a different shot between the camera integrated in the support and that of the smartphone we use to shoot. This happens for a purely physical reason, that is the distance between the two, since the smartphone cameras will always be a bit shifted sideways compared to the one mounted on the Sandberg Motion Tracking Phone Mount. The camera of the support will therefore tend to have the subject always traced in the center, while in the video we will always find the subject a little more to the left or more to the right. The problem is less evident in the case of a video call made using the front camera.

As for autonomy, we cannot complain, a maximum time of use of 8 hours is declared, which in practice is actually a little less, but a lot also depends on how much we move during use.

As for the tracking, on the other hand, I must say that even in non-optimal light conditions, the artificial intelligence works very well and follows the subject quietly, with some errors that only rarely happen following faster movements. Walking at a normal pace around the support I generally had no problems, in reality it often manages to follow me even if I mention a little rush, but in those cases it is sometimes lost.

Conclusions on Sandberg Motion Tracking Phone Mount

In general, however, it is an excellent support that presents an interesting quality-price ratio, but it is good to know what you are going to buy and what you will use it for, because it is very good for video calls, but for uses that I also require. only a minimum of customization of tracking and framing problems can be encountered.

Sandberg Motion Tracking Phone Mount is available for purchase on Amazon at a price of € 54.99, while for more information you can visit the official site.