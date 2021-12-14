Sandberg, an established manufacturer of first-class equipment for mobile phones, computers and game consoles, which focus on simple and efficient use, has on the market the Sandberg 10000 PD20W, a powerbank with a different design but with high-end performance.

This portable power supply packs 10,000mAh internal battery capacity and is made with users like all-in-one solution while traveling, with a wireless surface and fast charging via cable (as well as wireless charging).

Fortunately for me, I was able to try out this new Sandberg 10000 PD20W for about a month with excellent results which confirmed the many – and high – expectations towards this brand; given my more than positive experience, let’s start talking a little in detail about this excellent product.

Design of the Sandberg 10000 PD20W

When it comes to achieving quality products, Sandberg is the first to invest all its know-how, in what looks like a premium product, but which in my humble opinion could offer much more, and much better.

Among the various powerbanks in my possession I have the PowerCore 10000 Wireless, which in my opinion is the one that comes closest to this, both for the “different” design and for the performances, therefore I will try to use it as a comparison in order also to give an opinion as objective as possible.

The Sandberg 10000 PD20W, unlike the PowerCore, I found it solid enough, presenting a compromise lighter – which I don’t know if it’s a good or a bad thing – but at the same time it transmitted a great feeling, but which lacked that decisive something, something that even now I have not been able to decipher.

Despite this question mark, the fabric upholstery which helps keep the phone in place while charging, gives that extra touch when it feels you are holding it, with tactile feeling is amazing.

The name of the brand can be found on one of the sides, placed in such a way as not to “spoil” the beautiful design and leave it as clean as possible with the upper part that is dedicated to wireless charging (impossible not to notice); on one side we find a small on / off button and, on the opposite side, you will find four LED indicators showing the charge level battery.

On the front instead, they are present one USB-A outputs, a USB-C port, and one micro usb port: both the type C and micro usb ports can be used to recharge the powerbank, while the type-C and USB-A will have the double function as they can also recharge the devices.

In detail:

Micro USB input: 5V / 2A, 9V / 2A, 12V / 1.5A

USB-C Input: 5V / 2.4A, 9V / 2A, 12V / 1.5A

USB-C Input: 5V / 2.4A, 9V / 2A, 12V / 1.5A USB-C Output: 5V / 3A, 9V / 2A, 12V / 1.67A (PD 20W)

USB-C Output: 5V / 3A, 9V / 2A, 12V / 1.67A (PD 20W) USB A Output: 5V / 2.4A, 9V / 2A, 12V / 1.5A

Battery Specifications Sandberg 10000 PD20W

Let’s get into the specs first, taking a look at everything Anker’s new PowerCore 10000 Wireless battery has to offer. This powerbank, with its own 10000mAh capacity, make sure you can charge an iPhone 11 multiple times and the same goes for various android devices.

In my specific case I used it to recharge my iPhone X and my Samsung S10, noting that, in the case of the Samsung – simply due to the fact that the time required for recharging can be displayed -, the charging times were shorter compared to what affirmed by Anker, or ~ 3h for a full wireless charge And ~ 1h and 50 minutes for a full cable charge –Note that an iPhone 11 has a 3110mAh battery while the S10 has a 3100mAh–.

As I told you before, on one end you will find a pair of USB-A ports and a single USB-C port, however the USB-C port is only available for charging the powerbank and sadly it’s not a two-way solution, leaving that one. bitterness in the mouth of a half-complete product.

The Qi charging pad is located on top of the battery with 5W support, in this regard, Android devices capable of delivering 10 W power-ups will be limited to 50% of capacity with this power bank.

With your purchase you will receive the PowerCore 10000 Wireless, a USB-A to C cable and a beautiful carrying case.

The PowerCore 10000 Wireless features a 10,000mAh lithium-polymer battery, although you’ve probably guessed its size from the name.

This means that depending on the size of the phone’s battery, you should be able to get 3-4 solid charges from the power bank, and best of all, you don’t need to carry a cable with you to charge your phone or other device, in fact it will only need to be compatible with Qi and accept wireless charging.

If your device doesn’t have the Qi wireless charging function, don’t worry, you can charge it via the two USB ports on either end – although it doesn’t really make sense to buy a wireless charger if you can’t use it. this function, also because the standard ones are a bit cheaper.

Anyway, it’s nice to have several options, the ports are useful because they offer 12W output and you can charge more devices, which means you can charge multiple devices at the same time, however, know what to do will split those 12 Ws into both, thus slowing down the recharge.

The wireless pad on top has a slightly smaller output at 5W, but that’s not too bad because most Qi-enabled phones have fast charging, although some require a cable to work properly. Either way, you won’t have to wait long before your device is 100% charged, and best of all, you can charge your devices wirelessly while the PowerCore 10000 Wireless charges.

This means that, for example, you can go to sleep by charging the PowerCore 10000 Wireless and place your smartphone on it and, when you wake up, find both devices charged.

Even the LED indicators on the side they are a nice touch, as they don’t just point you to hers current state – that is, if it is on or charging – but they also serve to indicate the charge level of the power bank, so you’ll never be surprised wondering how much life is left.

However, it would be nice to see some additional features, such as adding an LED as a flashlight, especially for the fact that it is really a great accessory to have respect and many powerbanks now provide it “as standard” however, even without it, it is extremely practical.

Availability and price of Sandberg 10000 PD20W

I will be honest. Anker is not the cheapest brand. You will normally be able to find some much cheaper products, a quick online search will show numerous and different brands both recognizable and unknown, but this is a special case, in fact you get what you pay for and there is a reason why Anker it has the reputation it has, and that’s why they do not reduce the quality.

Anker’s new PowerCore 10000 Wireless retails for $ 35.99 from Anker, on their American site, while on Amazon you can find it at € 40. However, the added benefit of Qi features makes it easy to see why there are additional costs.

If you’re a regular traveler or just like to have a little extra power at your fingertips, this is a solid option, and with the built-in Qi features, you won’t have to worry about carrying extra cables with you.

Normally I would have expected a much higher price and, if I were to ask you why, just think that a official Samsung powerbank, which looks extremely similar to this one, is being sold for a much higher price. Also, as I’ve told you several times, the difference in price more than compensates for the fear that the cheaper ones might randomly pop into your pocket as they may not have been tested properly.

On balance yes it might be cheaper but in reality, this is good value for money considering the exceptional quality you know you get when you buy an Anker product.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!