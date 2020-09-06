The name of brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is also coming in the Sandalwood drug scandal. Recently, the Bangalore Central Crime Branch Team (CCB) arrested 11 people along with Kannada film actress Ragini Dwiveda for the use of banned drugs. Aditya is the son of former Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva. According to reports, Aditya’s name is also included in the 12 people against whom the FIR is against.

Popular face of Aditya party circle

The arrest came about 10 days after news of Sylbes taking drugs in several news outlets in Bengaluru. It is being told that Aditya Alva is the popular face of the party circle. Many people are surprised when his name comes up. According to several reports, Aditya is yet to be taken into custody. There is no official notice related to his arrest.

Ragini was arrested on Friday

City Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said, “We have lodged an FIR against Ragini and the rest.” This includes drug peddlers Shivaprakash Ravi Shankar, Rahul Shetty and party plan Viren Khanna. Ragini and Shetty were arrested on Friday.