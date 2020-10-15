The home of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been raided by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB). Vivek’s wife’s brother Aditya Alva is an accused in the Bengaluru drug case. Police have raided Vivek’s Mumbai residence in search of him. He is absconding since the case was filed against Aditya. CCB searched Vivek’s house with a court warrant.

CCB gave this statement

According to the statement issued by CCB, Aditya Alva is absconding in the Cottonpet case. Vivek Oberoi is his relative, we were informed that Alva is there. So we wanted to check. For this, a warrant was taken from the court and the CCB team went to their house in Mumbai. Let me tell you that many big names have come in the Sandalwood drug case. Among them, Ragini Dwivedi is also named. The CCB team has raided Aditya’s house before.

The accused arrested in the drug case had named Aditya

Let me tell you that many big names had appeared in the Hi-Fi drug case. Some peddlers were also arrested. The arrested accused named Aditya Alva. At that time, Aditya Alva’s house ‘House of Lives’ located near Hebbal was searched. This information was given by crime commissioner Crime Sandeep Patil of Bangalore.

Aditya is the son of former minister Jeevaraj

Aditya Alva is the son of former minister Jeevaraj Alva. It is said that he is killing big parties. His sister Priyanka Alva is married to Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

Ragini had tampered with Urine sample

So far in the Sandalwood drug case, apart from actress Ragini Dwivedi, drug peddlers Ravi Shankar, Shiv Prakash, Rahul Shetty, Viren Khanna have been arrested. Ragini tried to spoil the sample by mixing water in urin during the drug test. The police had taken their sample again.