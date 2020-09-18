CCB’s eyes are skewed towards the Sandalwood drug scandal in South Industri. Many stars have been hit in this scandal. Now CCB Kannada film actors Akul Balaji, Santosh Kumar have been called. The son of the former Congress MLA has also been summoned.

A CCB official said in a statement, ‘During the investigation into the drug case, some information was collected at the Cottonpet police station. In this regard, the need to interrogate Yuvraj RV, son of Akul Balaji, Santosh Kumar and former Congress MLA RV Devraj was felt.

The officer further said that he has been issued notices to appear in the CCB office at 10 am on Saturday. Akul Balaji, who has acted in television serials and some films, said he has received notice.

In this case, the police arrested 13 people including actress Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjana Galrani, RTO clerk BK Ravi Shankar, Rahul Thons and a Nigerian named Simon. He is accused of transporting and consuming intoxicants during rave parties through drug traffickers.