On October 15, CCB raided his Mumbai residence in search of K’s brother-in-law. According to the latest report, Vivek’s wife has been given notice by City Crime Branch Bangalore.

Vivek Oberoi’s house was raided

According to ANI’s tweet, City Crime Branch Bangalore has given notice to Priyanka Alva Oberoi for linking with Vivek Alva, accused in the Sandalwood case. The CCB raided his house in search of Aditya Alva, a relative of Vivek Oberoi, after his connection with the case.

Many big names surfaced in drug case

The statement came from CCB that Aditya Alva is absconding and he was told that he was hiding at Vivek Oberoi’s house. Several hi-fi names have surfaced in the Sandalwood drug case. Several peddlers have been arrested in this case, including Actress Ragini Dwivedi.

Raid done on Aditya Alva’s house

In this case, Aditya Alva’s name came when the arrested accused took his name. Also, the investigation team came to know that they have close bonding with the accused. His house ‘House of Lives’ has also been raided in search of Aditya.

Aditya and Priyanka are children of former minister Jeevraj

Priyanka Alva and Aditya Alva are the children of former minister Jeevraj Alva. Priyanka Alva is married to Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. Aditya is said to be the pride of big parties.