The Sandalwood drug scandal continues to make headlines in the South film industry. In this case, Shinkaja was punished and many arrests were made on many people. Actress Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani were also arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). According to the latest update, the bail pleas of Ragini, Sanjana and Rahul have been rejected by the Karnataka court. Let us tell you that the team of CCB arrested Ragini Dwivedi on September 4 and Sanjana Galrani on September 8.

Many serious allegations against Ragini Dwivedi

Ragini Dwivedi is accused of involvement in drug racket, buying and selling. It was revealed about Ragini Dwivedi that she had added water to her urine sample to avoid dope test.

Shocking disclosure about Sanjana Galrani

Recently, a BJP leader gave surprising information on social media regarding Sanjana Galrani. BJP leader Shobha Karandalje has claimed that Sanjana Galrani, arrested in the Sandalwood drug case, had converted her religion two years ago.

These people have been arrested

In the Sandalwood drug scandal, 13 people including Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjana Galrani, RTO clerk BK Ravi Shankar, Rahul Thons and a Nigerian named Simon have been arrested. All of them are accused of transporting and consuming intoxicants during rave parties through drug traffickers.