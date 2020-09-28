Ragini Dwivedi is accused of involvement in drug racket, buying and selling. It was revealed about Ragini Dwivedi that she had added water to her urine sample to avoid dope test.
Shocking disclosure about Sanjana Galrani
Recently, a BJP leader gave surprising information on social media regarding Sanjana Galrani. BJP leader Shobha Karandalje has claimed that Sanjana Galrani, arrested in the Sandalwood drug case, had converted her religion two years ago.
These people have been arrested
In the Sandalwood drug scandal, 13 people including Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjana Galrani, RTO clerk BK Ravi Shankar, Rahul Thons and a Nigerian named Simon have been arrested. All of them are accused of transporting and consuming intoxicants during rave parties through drug traffickers.
