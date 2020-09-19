There is a fast campaign against drug peddlers across the country. At the same time, the Sandalwood drug case is currently in the news. Many stars have been arrested in this case. Shocking revelations have been made about the arrested actress Sanjana Galrani in this case. Actually, a BJP leader has given surprising information on social media regarding Sajna Galrani.

BJP leader Shobha Karandalje has claimed that Sanjana Galrani, arrested in the Sandalwood drug case case, got her converted two years ago. He tweeted and wrote, Actress Sanjana’s real name is Mahira. He had converted to Islam in 2018 itself. Love jihad is being seen all over the country. Now its link with drug mafia has also been revealed.

At the same time, according to the documents present in Darul Uloom Shah Waliullah, Sanjana Galrani had got her converted. Two years ago, on October 9, he named his name Mahira. Now this issue has been raised by Shobha Karandalje. He says that this connection between drug mafia and love jihad should be investigated.

Let us tell you that Actress Sanjana Galrani is not taking the name of the problem. Judicial custody of Sanjana Galrani, who was constantly trying for Bell, has been extended till 30 September. Another actress Ragini Dwivedi has also been arrested in the Sandalwood drug case.