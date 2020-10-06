A controversy arose over the former Pakistani cricketer Marina Iqbal’s heels (sandals), which was sparked by a sports journalist from Lahore which later proved to be just a lie.Sports journalist Qadir Khawaja posted a photo of Marina on Twitter to a chat show before the match of the National T20 Cup in which she was wearing heels. In photos, he can be seen wearing heels during a chat show. Her legs were not visible when she was on the pitch and Khwaja turned it in a different direction.

Khwaja wrote on Twitter in Urdu, “Wear heels near the pitch, is that right? Want your ideas.”

When Marina was doing a commentary, she saw this tweet and embarrassed Khwaja by replying to it.

Marina wrote, “Half the knowledge can pose a danger. Kadir. I have not worn heels on the pitch. I am a former Pakistani cricketer. I know Protocols.”

Along with this tweet, Marina also posted a photo in which she is without heels near the pitch.

Khwaja then wrote, “Thank you for cleaning up.”